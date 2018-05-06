New Era of UAE-Netherlands Trade Relations on the Horizon

Sharjah, the third-largest economy of the United Arab Emirates, has finalised preparations for a high-level trade mission to the Netherlands, which will take place on May 8-9, and cover the cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

Sharjah's visit comes within a couple of months of a business roundtable meeting organised by Sharjah, which saw participation of over 150 investors representing Dutch businesses in diverse sectors who were visiting to explore new areas of business interests in the Middle East and North Africa.

On May 8, the delegation will visit key innovation hubs and centers in the city of Amsterdam, including the Science Park; the Marineterrein, Growth Tribe, and Yes!Delft.

Organised by Invest in Sharjah, the "Sharjah Netherlands Business Seminar" will be taking place on May 9, Hilton Rotterdam Le Jardin Venue in Rotterdam, to introduce Dutch investors to new business opportunities in a variety of sectors including logistics, tourism, environment, healthcare, education, media and digital productions, and offer them keen industry insights about the fast-growing business environment of Sharjah.

The seminar in Rotterdam will be witness participations from HE Saeed Ali Yousef Alnowais, UAE, Ambassador in Netherlands; and senior officials from the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, and the Sharjah FDI office.

The visiting delegation will be looking at ways to optimise the relationship by driving sustainable growth for both nations in key sectors like healthcare, maritime, food and water sustainability, in which the Dutch represent some of Europe's best. Through such networking opportunities, Sharjah seeks to discuss positive, practical steps that can be taken to open viable investment opportunities for Dutch businesses to either grow or enter in the emirate's business community.

The UAE's trade relationships with the Netherlands were forged more than 60 years ago. Today, the UAE is home to over 7,500 Dutch nationals and 250 Dutch businesses including the likes of ABN Amro, AkzoNobel, Boskalis, ING, Unilever, Philips, Shell, Van Oord and Vopak.

