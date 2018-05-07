QUOINE launches groundbreaking ICO platform on QRYPTOS

TOKYO, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fintech company QUOINE today unveiled its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) platform, an all-in-one ICO execution service that provides a safe haven for both token participants and token issuers alike. QUOINE's ICO Mission Control will initially be integrated within the QRYPTOS exchange, before becoming part of the forthcoming LIQUID platform.

ICO Mission Control is an end-to-end solution designed to help blockchain project teams conduct an ICO in a flexible, secure, transparent and scalable manner, that adheres to best practices of KYC and AML.

Just as the ICO disrupted IPOs, QUOINE's innovative ICO Mission Control platform will disrupt the way ICOs are being done today.

Token projects can initiate an ICO on QUOINE's platform in just a few minutes and market participants can purchase tokens with instant settlement.

"Launching an ICO in the current climate requires a lot of caution on the part of token issuers," said QUOINE Co-founder and CEO Mike Kayamori. "In the last 12 months, there have been a number of serious problems with ICOs, including leaks of email addresses and customer data, website hacks, phishing attempts, fake deposit addresses, and much more," he added.

"This has left token participants shaken and wary about participating in ICOs, while token issuers now have to go to great lengths in order to ensure their communities do not fall victim to scams. QUOINE's ICO Mission Control removes these pain points so token issuers can focus on more productive aspects of their work, such as product development or marketing. With the launch of ICO Mission Control, we aim to bring global standards of security and technology to provide a safe, secure ICO launch for all token issuers and participants in the new crypto economy."

QUOINE's launch partner and the first ICO to be hosted on the platform will be VUULR, a global digital marketplace to buy and sell films and TV shows online using blockchain technology. The company is focused on building a complete infrastructure powered by blockchain technology. The VUULR ICO will begin May 9.

"We are excited to be the first token issuer to launch an ICO on QUOINE's ICO Mission Control. VUULR gets access to a huge base of crypto enthusiasts who can make full use of QUOINE's secure and efficient platform," said Ian McKee, CEO of VUULR.

"VUULR's ICO launch will allow the public to monetise their movie knowledge. Fans will be rewarded with VUU tokens when they contribute their knowledge about films and TV content to the VUULR platform," he added.

Participation in ICOs on QUOINE's platform will only be possible for those token participants who are signed up and KYC-verified on QRYPTOS. New buyers will be able to sign up on QRYPTOS in order to take part, with each token issuer alloted a dedicated ICO landing page to direct potential token participants.

QUOINE's Senior Vice President and Head of Operations Seth Melamed has been leading the project to develop ICO Mission Control.

"ICO Mission Control was really born from our experience of running our own QASH ICO in November 2017," he said. "We learned first-hand the challenges of running a large scale ICO, including client onboarding, analytics, volatile cryptocurrency prices, understanding how to most effectively reach participants. From our own ICO experience, we decided to build a platform that solves the problems we faced and provide a tool for blockchain projects around the globe," he added.

"One of the biggest challenges with any ICO is getting people signed up and KYC verified. From a buyer's perspective, it's annoying and a waste of time having to sign up every single time you want to take part in a token sale. QUOINE has industrialized the process of performing KYC. With the ICO Mission Control platform we are helping token project teams to focus on their blockchain innovation project instead of checking passports," he said.

ICO Mission Control also solves other key risks faced by project teams, including foreign exchange rate volatility. Token issuers receive real-time data on the token sale including performance driven marketing analytics that help optimise marketing spend. ICO settlement occurs in real-time, minimising the uncertainty and risk inherent in the current standalone ICO processes.

Additionally, ICO Mission Control clients and participants have a clear path to a secondary market trading venue on QUOINE's leading cryptocurrency exchange, QRYPTOS. By creating a secure platform with full transparency for both buyers and sellers, QUOINE is creating value for all participants in the ICO ecosystem.

Token sales will be conducted within ICO Mission Control's user-friendly interface, where buyers will simply need to choose their buying currency of choice, select how many of the ICO tokens they would like to buy and click the button to execute their purchase.

ICO Mission Control also offers a fast track to secondary market trading on QRYPTOS, which by mid-year will be merged into LIQUID by QUOINE, providing token issuers access to global liquidity pools sourced by a unified platform. With greater market liquidity, both token participants and token issuers will benefit from enhanced price discovery and transparency in token value.

QUOINE is now accepting applications from interested parties who have the desire to take their ICOs to the next level. Please email listings@quoine.com for all ICO service enquiries or media@quoine.com for all media enquiries.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com.

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, and Australian dollar. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com.

In June 2017, QUOINE launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in desktop version at www.qryptos.com.

In October 2017, QUOINE became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the QASH Token Sale. QUOINE Corporation was officially licensed by the Japan FSA on 29th September 2017.

In November 2017, QUOINE successfully raised 350M QASH (the equivalent of 350K ETH) in an oversubscribed ICO at https://liquid.plus, to fund the growth of the LIQUID platform.

ABOUT VUULR

VUULR is a global digital supply chain and marketplace for the US$240bn TV and film content industry powered by blockchain technology. The platform will reduce friction and bring large-scale efficiencies for the industry, resulting in a revolutionary new approach to the Distribution & Acquisition and Brand Sponsorship of content. It will allow buyers, sellers to go from discovery to delivery in under 24 hours vs the 3-6 months the process takes at the moment.

The VUULR Rewards Program will also power a global community of Film & TV fans who will be rewarded to create, refine and translate the VUULR metadata repository, creating an asset essential to the industry to power the on-screen program guides that audiences use to choose what to watch.

