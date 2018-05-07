Regulatory News:

Korian (the "Company") (Paris:KORI), an expert in care and support services for the elderly, informs its shareholders that a combined general Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company will take place on Thursday 14 June 2018 at 9.00 am CET at the Centre de conferences Capital 8 located 32, rue de Monceau in Paris (75008).

The prior notice of the Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n° 54 on 4 May 2018.

The information regarding the Meeting mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French commercial Code can be found on the Company's website www.korian.com under "Investors", "Shareholders Relations", and "General assembly".

The documents and the information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French commercial Code can be sent to the shareholders upon request to CACEIS Corporate Trust Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14, rue Rouget de Lisle 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 9 (centralising institution appointed by Korian).

Shareholders will also be able to consult the documents (including registration document) at the Company's registered office located in Paris (75008), 21-25, rue Balzac, during the 15 days preceding the holding of the Meeting.

Next press release: 24 July 2018 after close of trading

Second quarter 2018 revenue

