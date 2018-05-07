sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MoneyGram Brings G.O.A.L. Soccer Tournament to South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty soccer teams representing Vietnam, Russia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan, competed in the first edition of the MoneyGram G.O.A.L. tournament on April 29 at the Eun Pyeong Lotte Mall futsal field.

Winners of the first edition of the MoneyGram G.O.A.L. soccer tournament in South Korea

The success of the G.O.A.L. series in China and Thailand encouraged MoneyGram to bring the competition to South Korea, which is home to diverse migrant communities. The tournament has taken the local migrant communities by storm. Numerous spectators showed up to cheer for their team and enjoy attractions off the pitch.

"This was an amazing tournament and has surpassed our expectations with so many teams participating. South Korea is an important market for MoneyGram and in the coming years we plan to invest in the similar initiatives that will strengthen our brand awareness," said Michael Minassian, MoneyGram's head of Australia, Oceania, North Asia and the Philippines.

The tournament's opening ceremony was attended by MoneyGram agents - Woori Bank and Shinhan Bank. "With the World Cup in Russia this summer, we wanted to share this soccer experience with communities that are far away from their homeland," said Alexander Bogdanov, MoneyGram's sales and relationship manager for Russia and CIS regions.

moneygramnews

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services and is recognized worldwide as a financial connection to friends and family. Whether online, or through a mobile device, at a kiosk or in a local store, we connect consumers any way that is convenient for them. We also provide bill payment services, issue money orders and process official checks in select markets. More information about MoneyGram International, Inc. is available at moneygram.com.

Media Contact:
Maria Bankiet-Kaminska
MoneyGram
Tel: + 48 22 377 2185
Mob: + 48 885 889 696
Mail: MBankietKaminska@moneygram.com

MoneyGram Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686928/GOAL_Korea_all_winning_teams.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600838/MoneyGram_International_Logo.jpg


