KONE OYJ: KONE to equip Dubai Hills Mall in the United Arab Emirates

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order for 156 elevators, escalators and travelators for Dubai Hills Mall in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The mall is ideally located for easy access from various parts of Dubai and will feature more than 650 retail outlets, a 6,000-square-meter supermarket, an 18-screen cinema, family entertainment centers, a clinic, spas and external concert spaces.

KONE will deliver 88 escalators, two inclined autowalks, or travelators, and 66 elevators to ensure smooth people flow for visitors and employees alike.

"Dubai Hills Mall will become a key venue for lifestyle experiences at the Dubai Hills Estate. Visitors will expect the highest level of ease and efficiency when moving within the premises, and we are extremely proud that our solutions were selected to support the realization of this vision," said Pierre Liautaud, KONE executive vice president for South Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The developers of the project are EmaarDevelopment PJSC in joint venture with Meraas.

Dubai Hills Estate is a unique blend of elegantly planned neighborhoods centered around an18-hole championship golf course. As the largest development of its kind in the region, it represents a new way of living - in a city within a city. Sustainably designed, Dubai Hills Estate is a 2,700-acre multi-purpose development that will form an integral part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City).

KONE booked the order in the fourth quarter of 2017.

