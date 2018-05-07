Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry completes Owner's Engineering Services assignment for 130 MW combined cycle gas turbine project in Thailand which recently achieved commercial operation

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 7 May 2018 10:00 am (CET)

Commercial operation for Amata B. Grimm Power (Rayong) 3 Limited (ABPR3), a 130 MW combined cycle cogeneration plant located within the Amata City Industrial Estate, Chonburi Province, Thailand, was achieved as scheduled on February 1 2018. This project is part of B. Grimm Power Limited's strategy to construct and operate 16 power plants until 2019, under the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand's Small Power Producer (SPP) scheme.

The power plant consists of 2 gas turbine generator packages, evaporative cooling, fuel gas heating, 2 heat recovery system generators, fuel supply system, 110kv switchyard, MV/LV distribution system, and a state of the art DCS control system. The project is expected to provide power and ensure availability of efficient and reliable electricity and process steam to the thriving industrial estate.

Pöyry provided the Owner's Engineer Services for ABGPR which included project management, design review, EPC contract administration and schedule control, and erection and installation surveillance of the complete plant.

"Pöyry is pleased to have been one of B. Grimm Power Limited's partners in building its construction portfolio as it further expands its generating output capacity in the country and across the region," said Petteri Harkki, Regional Director for Asia I.

Pöyry have supported B. Grimm Power Limited in its SPP construction portfolio since 2010. The Finnish consulting firm is also the Owner's Engineer of ABPR3's adjacent power plant, the Amata B. Grimm Power Rayong 4 Limited (ABPR4), another combined cycle cogeneration plant, also with a 130 MW capacity, which is currently undergoing plant guarantee performance testing and is set to achieve commercial operation ahead of its initial June 2018 operation date.

This project is owned by B. Grimm Power Limited, constructed in partnership with Sumitomo Corporation and Toshiba Plans Systems and Services Corporation, through an EPC contract.

Did you know?

Pöyry is involved in power generation projects totalling 100GW of installed capacity worldwide.

Pöyry is one of the largest power sector consulting engineering companies in Southeast Asia, involved in over 30,000 MW of on-going thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects in the region.

Pöyry has been owner's engineers in over 40 major thermal power plant projects in the last ten years alone.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

