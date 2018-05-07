Citrix Ready and Cisco Validated Branch Routers with UCS E-Series Blade Servers now Available Globally to Simplify Edge-based Virtual Desktops

StorMagic, simplifying storage at the edge, today announced general availability of StorMagic's direct connectivity to Citrix Cloud, and the first edge appliance designed specifically for Citrix Workspace Service. The solution combines Cisco infrastructure with Citrix technology, delivering a compelling hybrid cloud solution available globally. StorMagic has enabled direct connection between Citrix Cloud and any user location to simplify the process of deploying and managing applications, desktops, data and devices needed for edge computing environments. The joint solution has been tested and validated as Citrix Ready, as part of the Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliance Program.

"The demands that IT teams are facing in today's hybrid cloud world are growing increasingly complex. We are excited to work with companies like Citrix and StorMagic to provide software-defined branch solutions for IT, so they can focus less on configurations and more on innovating for their business," said Sachin Gupta, senior vice president, product management for Cisco Enterprise Networking. "Cisco's virtualization platform and software allow customers to deploy virtualized apps and desktops at the edge on existing infrastructure."

StorMagic and Cisco have validated Citrix Cloud workloads on Cisco Integrated Services Routers (ISR 4000s) with UCS E-Series blade servers, in a 2U footprint. This combined solution delivers secure enterprise-grade networking, compute and storage tuned for the edge, and is uniquely suited for remote or branch sites that require virtualized user desktops and/or remote access management capabilities to run on premise instead of in a corporate datacenter. Citrix Workspace workloads that need to run at the edge can now be quickly deployed on a StorMagic, Cisco and Citrix workspace appliance while being managed directly from Citrix Cloud.

"We are relentlessly working to make sure the Citrix Workspace delivers a seamless, secure experience that empowers people to easily get their work done from anywhere, at any time," said Calvin Hsu, vice president of product marketing, Citrix. "The Citrix Ready validated appliance from StorMagic and Cisco has been specifically tuned for Citrix Workloads that need to run at the edge. In addition, this appliance is pre-configured to be quickly and easily deployed and managed through the Citrix Cloud for added simplicity and value."

"StorMagic SvSAN combines a simple lightweight architecture with powerful features such as Predictive Storage Caching and data encryption to meet the performance and security requirements of Citrix workloads," said John Glendenning, SVP sales and business development, StorMagic. "Quite frankly, customers will be surprised by the quantity of users that can be supported from the UCS E-Series server blades inside the ISR Router while only taking up the space of a 2U server."

Visit StorMagic in booth #503 and Cisco in booth #306 at Citrix Synergy this week to learn more about StorMagic's Cloud Connector and Enterprise Networking products from Cisco.

