Collaboration targets both SQNS StreamrichLTE and StreamliteLTE technologies

LTE chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) and Sasken Technologies Limited, a global provider of product engineering and R&D services to Fortune 500 companies, announced a collaboration to bring new LTE devices based on Sequans' Monarch LTE Cat M1/NB1 and Cassiopeia LTE-A platforms to several vertical markets. These devices include narrowband LTE for IoT devices such as wearables, trackers, and sensors, and broadband LTE devices such as CPE and routers. Sequans and Sasken have been working together to optimize their technologies to address new markets with customized features and functionalities.

"Our collaboration with Sequans is based on the development of 3GPP compliant devices but we are adapting our technologies to extend our market reach," said Ajit Singh, SVP and Head Communications Devices BU, Sasken. "We are customizing our Sequans-based solutions to adapt to non-3GPP requirements, such as to cover non-3GPP frequencies, to extend transmit output power, to add security, and to improve operation in challenging environments where additional speed or lower latency is required. Sasken continues to invest in solutions in the areas of private networks such as railways, public safety, and satellite communications by leveraging the knowledge and experience of Sequans platforms built on 3GPP technologies."

"Working with Sasken has yielded excellent technology improvements that enable us to address LTE markets with new features and functionality," said Georges Karam, CEO, Sequans. "Our collaboration extends the reach of our combined LTE solutions to a full range of devices from broadband to narrowband IoT."

Several types of CPE devices, with various form factors especially around the internal/external antennas subsystem are under design and qualification phase to address various challenging environments. These devices will be deployed in all regions (EMEA, APAC, NA and LATAM).

About Sasken

Sasken is a specialist in product engineering and digital transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Smart Devices Wearables, Enterprise Grade Devices, Satcom, and Retail industries. With over 29 years in product engineering and digital transformation and 70+ patents, Sasken has transformed the businesses of over a 100 Fortune 500 companies, powering over a billion devices through its services and IP. For more details, visit www.sasken.com

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a 4G chipmaker and leading provider of single-mode LTE chipset solutions to wireless device manufacturers worldwide. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered six generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks, both LTE and WiMAX, around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the Internet of Things. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, www.facebook.com/sequans, www.twitter.com/sequans

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005318/en/

Contacts:

Sequans Communications S.A.

Media relations:

Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1-425-736-0569

kimberly@sequans.com

or

Investor relations:

Claudia Gatlin (USA), +1-212-830-9080

claudia@sequans.com

or

Sasken Media Contact:

Jayshri Goswami, +91 80 4417 4501

Jayshri.Goswami@bm.com