Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2018) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (the "company") is pleased to announce that results have been received from the first four of a nine hole, 2382m (meters) (see MEK news release February 14, 2018) diamond drill program designed to further test multiple targets on the Ogden Gold Project.

These initial 4 holes were targeting the Thomas Ogden West (TOG West) and Naybob South mineralization.

Thomas Ogden West

Two holes were drilled in the TOG West area focusing on the continuation of the fold structure west of the Thomas Ogden Zone which previously intercepted in hole TOG17-60 (see news release February 21, 2018) an intercept of 8.0 g/t (grammes per tonne) gold over 2.0m and a second zone of mineralization returning an intercept of 1.21 g/t gold over 24.8m. The TOG West mineralization is interpreted to be an easterly plunging zone parallel to the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) and approximately 900m west of the TOG.

Hole TOG18-62, drilled approximately 75m east of hole TOG18-60 returned two zones of mineralization. The first zone of mineralization returned a down hole intercept of 1.42 g/t Au over 6.0m (298.0m to 304.0m) with associated pyrite mineralization and strong silicification and hosted within a felsite unit. A second zone of mineralization was intercepted further down hole returning an intercept (314.0m to 324.14m) of 1.12 g/t gold over 10.14m with associated pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization with strong albitization. This lower intercept was hosted within altered conglomerates.

Hole TOG18-63, drilled approximately 200m east of OG17-02 which returned a down hole intercept of 4.96 g/t Au over 3.97m (see news release May 03, 2017) and a 75m undercut to hole TOG17-60, targeted the down plunge extension of TOG West mineralization. A down hole intercept of 9.5m (383.0m to 392.5m) grading 1.12 g/t Au was returned with associated pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization as well as moderate to strong albitization and silicification (Visible gold was noted in this intercept).

Naybob South

Two holes were drilled within the Naybob South stratigraphy testing the down plunge extent of previously defined mineralized shoots. These holes are a follow-up to hole OG17-41 which returned multiple gold intercepts (see news release November 28, 2017) including 4.16 g/t au over 3.29m.

Hole OG18-42 was drilled within the Naybob South Stratigraphy and was drilled on the western limits of the Naybob South Zone. Hole OG18-42 returned several gold intercepts including a downhole intercept (114.33m to 116.50m) of 1.69 g/t (grammes per tonne) gold over 2.17m (meters) hanging wall to the Naybob South Main Zone. A second zone of mineralization was intersected, returning a downhole intercept (124.0m to 124.4) of 5.54 g/t gold over 0.4m. A third zone of mineralization was intercepted returning a downhole intercept (134.05m to 138.08m) of 0.85 g/t gold over 4.03m. These mineralized units were moderately to strongly albitized with associated pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization. Hole 42 was a 120m under-cut to hole OG17-41.

Hole OG18-43 was drilled as well within the Naybob South Stratigraphy retuning multiple gold intercepts including mineralization not previously encountered in historic drilling. Hole OG18-43 returned a down hole intercept (105.68m to 106.45m) of 7.12 g/t Au over 0.77m footwall to the main zone. A second zone of mineralization (114.25m to 116.20m) assayed 3.25 g/t Au over 1.95m. A third zone of mineralization (144.55m to 147.55m) assayed 3.19 g/t Au over 3.0m. The Naybob South main zone returned a down hole intercept (175.82m to 178.15m) of 2.14 g/t Au over 2.33m. Mineralization consisted of one to five percent pyrite and arsenopyrite with associated albitization and strong silicification.

Results from first four holes in recent drill program.

Hole# From To Interval (m) Grade (g/t) TOG18-62 298.0 304.0 6.00 1.42 TOG18-63 314.0 324.14 10.14 1.12 OG18-42 114.33 116.50 2.17 1.69 And 124.0 124.40 0.40 5.54 And 134.05 138.08 4.03 0.85 OG18-43 83.63 84.83 1.20 2.64 And 105.68 106.45 0.77 7.12 And 114.25 116.20 1.95 3.25 And 144.55 147.55 3.00 3.19 And 175.82 178.15 2.33 2.14

Reported drill intercepts are not true widths. At this time there is insufficient data to calculate true orientations.

Results from the remaining 5 Holes are still pending and will be released once they are received and compiled.

The Ogden Property is held under a joint venture in which Metals Creek owns 50%, and Goldcorp Canada Ltd. ("Goldcorp") owns 50% (as manager and on behalf of the Porcupine Joint Venture, a joint venture between Goldcorp Inc. and Goldcorp Canada Ltd.) with MEK being the operator of the project. The Ogden claims cover eight kilometers of strike length of the Porcupine-Destor Fault between Goldcorp's 16 million oz. Dome Mine and Tahoe Resources West Timmins Mine. The vast majority of the Porcupine-Destor Fault on the property is underexplored, compared to other properties in the Timmins Gold camp.

All split core samples were sent to Agat Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an option agreement on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador including the recently acquired Great Brehat project on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO



Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek