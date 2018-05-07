SBLK Stock: A Powerful Pattern Is in DevelopmentOnce upon a time, this market was able to shrug off all damning news, but not anymore. As a result, the first quarter was not a good one. The markets have been plagued with elevated levels of volatility, and the wild swings have been symptoms of this plague. What makes matters worse is that we have just entered that wonderful month of May, where the phrase "sell in May and go away" gets tossed around like it's an incredible investment strategy.Given the tenuous market environment this year, such a notion may not be ill-advised, but the markets are still situated above important levels of price support. These levels of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...