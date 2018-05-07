New Location Will Offer Customers Greater Global Connectivity Options in One of Europe's Largest Digital and Media Hubs

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the global data and IP services arm of telecom leader NTT (TOKYO:9432), announced today the expansion of its Tier-1 Global IP Network with a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Manchester, United Kingdom, at Equinix's MA4 Manchester IBX data center, a strategically-located facility within the Manchester Science Park.

This expansion will enable NTT Com to further scale its offerings to Internet service providers (ISPs), content-oriented companies, cloud, hosting and CDN providers in one of the UK's most populous areas. Manchester is home to some of Europe's leading producers of digital media, broadcasters, financial services organizations and enterprises.

Equinix's MA4 data center enables direct interconnection to IX Manchester and the London Internet exchange, LINX, as well as a wide range of network service providers and major cloud service providers.

NTT Com customers at MA4 will be able to connect to the Global IP Network at numerous capacity levels including 100G ports with guaranteed physical path diversity to ensure the highest reliability and quality of services.

"We are thrilled to extend our footprint into one of the UK's biggest tech hubs to serve a vibrant community of Internet-centric businesses and organizations," said Michael Wheeler, executive vice president of NTT Communications Global IP Network at NTT America. "We chose this facility because it provides a centralized location, exceptional performance and reliability that are an excellent match to our fully redundant Tier-1 IP backbone," Wheeler added.

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including leading global tier-1 IP network, Arcstar Universal One VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

www.ntt.com

About NTT Communications Global IP Network

Consistently ranked among the top networks worldwide, NTT Com's Tier-1 Global IP Network covers North and South America, Asia, Europe and Oceania, and provides the best possible environment for content, data and video transport through a single autonomous system number (AS 2914).

NTT Com was named Best Global Wholesale Carrier (Data) at the Global Carrier Awards 2017, and is one of the top global wholesale IP providers according to the latest Dyn Wholesale Rankings.

www.gin.ntt.net

