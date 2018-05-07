Norsk Hydro: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of NOK 1.75 per share

The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA today adopted all the items as proposed on the agenda, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.75 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 18, 2018 to ordinary shareholders as of May 7, and who are listed in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository as of May 9. The share will be traded ex-dividend from May 8.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is attached.

