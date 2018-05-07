Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

WHO: Ahmed Aboutaleb, Mayor of Rotterdam; Jacqueline Cramer, Ambassador of Circular Economy for the Metropolitan Area of Amsterdam; and more than 80 Dutch representatives WHAT: The Smart Cities NY 2018 Conference WHEN: May 8-10 WHERE: Pier 36, New York City Contacts: Vera Kuipers, the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in New York, 917-438-8495 or vera.kuipers@minbuza.nl; or Carla Bundy, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, 202-274-2632 or cy.bundy@minbuza.nl

A delegation of 90 representatives from the Netherlands will attend the Smart Cities NY 2018 conference. The delegation, led by Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb and Ambassador of Circular Economy for the Metropolitan Area of Amsterdam Jacqueline Cramer includes representatives from the government, business, academic sectors and local municipalities representing the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, and the cities of Rotterdam, Eindhoven and Amsterdam.

Innovation thrives in the Netherlands, a small and resourceful nation, where issues of urbanization are tackled head on. For instance, smart cities like Amsterdam, Eindhoven and Rotterdam are setting future standards for excellence by working in close collaboration and sharing knowledge with citizens, inventors, artists, developers, research and knowledge institutions, and companies. Innovative businesses are springing up across these cities, turning old industrial areas or abandoned office buildings into places to live and work, with attractive surroundings and proper public transportation.

In advancing the circular economy, the Dutch government is the first government in the world to develop a government-wide program and implementation strategy on circular economy with the goal to have a 100 percent circular economy by 2050. As countries position themselves for the future of mobility, the Netherlands is ranked by KPMG as the No. 1 country most prepared for the future of new mobility.

The Smart Cities NY 2018 conference will highlight the advancements that are taking place in the Netherlands by including Dutch experts throughout the conference program with an emphasis on smart and green mobility, cross-sector smart city, circular building and government. A few highlights of the Dutch participation:

On May 9 at 9:10 a.m., Mayor Aboutaleb will participate in a keynote panel discussion on resiliency, "Surviving Thriving: A Conversation with Global Mayors on Resilience."

at 9:10 a.m., Mayor Aboutaleb will participate in a keynote panel discussion on resiliency, "Surviving Thriving: A Conversation with Global Mayors on Resilience." On May 9 at 9:50 a.m., Jacqueline Cramer, former Minister of Housing, Spatial Planning and the Environment and Ambassador of Circular Economy for the Metropolitan Area of Amsterdam, will speak in the "Circular Economy: Closing the Loop" session.

On May 10 at 10 a.m., Ger Baron, Chief Technology Officer for the City of Amsterdam, will serve as a panelists on "The Superpower of Global Collaboration for Cities Transformation."

at 10 a.m., Ger Baron, Chief Technology Officer for the City of Amsterdam, will serve as a panelists on "The Superpower of Global Collaboration for Cities Transformation." On May 10 at 12 p.m., Coen van Oostrom, Founder and CEO of OVG Real Estate, will participate in the panel discussion, "21st century Construction and Design."

Additionally, the Dutch contingency will host a Dutch Pavilion and organize a wide range of ancillary sessions during the conference for attendees from the Netherlands, including workshops on the future of smart cities; how to develop circular city insights of the future; and doing business in the New York tech ecosystem.

A key event hosted by the Dutch will be the Netherlands Network reception hosted on European Tech Night starting at 5:30 p.m. on May 8 at B. New York City at The Brooklyn Navy Yard. During this session, Mayor Aboutaleb will deliver a keynote, followed by startup pitches, and a panel led by Professor Cramer.

For a full list of the representatives from the Netherlands see https://nlsmartcities.com/new-york-2018/?anchor=introduction.

