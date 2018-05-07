Quant and Overledger: Gilbert Verdian, MasterCard Cyber-security Executive, Leaves Role for Blockchain Start-up Quant Network

The 2017 CISO of Year will Focus Full Time on Quant Network's cutting-edge blockchain operating system, Overledger

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / Quant CEO and Co-founder Gilbert Verdian is leaving his role as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Vocalink - a MasterCard company, where he was responsible for the Security of the UK's payment infrastructure for the Bank of England, covering BACS, FasterPayments, Link and Cheque and Credit Schemes. Verdian will now lead the Quant Network team in the development of their blockchain operating system, Overledger.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to collaborate on MasterCard's blockchain strategy whilst also focusing on developing our blockchain operating system, Overledger," said Verdian.

"We envision Overledger becoming a partner for enterprises by helping them overcome the biggest challenges they face when trying to adopt blockchain technology, including the lack of interoperability and single ledger-dependence."

Overledger was designed in response to industry demand for a blockchain technology that inter-connects and opens up closed proprietary blockchain networks to the Internet. This ensures that companies like MasterCard and developers aren't restricted to or limited and entirely dependent on a single technology.

Instead, as Verdian noted, they have the flexibility to easily migrate to another technology when required. As well as boosting their resilience by limiting their risk and exposure, this also allows them to unlock cost savings by better managing consensus fees, which are set with no option to remediate.

"We are fostering innovation by allowing the use of multiple, different blockchains, to offer their unique solutions to real world problems. We are not only encouraging the mass adoption of decentralized technologies but challenging the status quo within those decentralised technologies," said Verdian.

Verdian is a recognised thought leader in cybersecurity and blockchain technology. During his time at MasterCard, he was named Cyber Security Awards CISO of the Year in 2017. Verdian founded Blockchain ISO Standard TC307 in 2015, which now has 46 countries and organisations such as the European Commission, SWIFT and IBM working together to standardise blockchains.

Verdian is also the Chairman of the UK's national committee on Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT/1).

Overledger is the blockchain operating system that enables interoperability between blockchains and connects the world's existing networks and the Internet to blockchain. Overledger encourages innovation by allowing developers to build applications across multiple ledgers or multi-chain applications (MApps), meaning that developers can harness the power of multiple individual blockchains to build the most effective solution, instead of being confined to just one single-ledger dependency.

This news also follows last week's announcement that Quant has signed a five year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as the exclusive blockchain partner to China's blockchain research hub for China Ministry of Commerce - Jiangsu Huaxin Blockchain Research Institute (JBI).

With a fast-growing list of government, industry, international partnerships and clients, the Quant Network team's accelerated roadmap promises to deliver elements of the Overledger platform over the next few months, with a MApps store set to open in the second quarter of 2019. Quant is paving the way for a new era of innovation and economic growth the same way the Internet flourished through open connectivity.

About Quant and Overledger:

Overledger is an agnostic platform that connects the world's networks to blockchains and ensures people are not limited to any single a vendor or technology.

