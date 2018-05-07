The company's security and compliance management, practices and processes are recognized as industry best-in-class for outsourced contact centers

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, has been named the recipient of Frost Sullivan's 2018 Best Practice Award for Security Compliance Contact Center Outsourcing Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership.

Frost Sullivan analysts independently found Teleperformance has made and continues to make significant investments to develop, maintain and continuously improve an independent global compliance, privacy and security mission-critical team, comprehensive best practices and a worldwide management system. The extensive examination also recognized Teleperformance takes a "rigorous, holistic approach" in managing every aspect of these complex and evolving requirements which are found in today's contact center environments and which will be even more vital to sustain success in the future.

"Frost Sullivan is pleased to recognize Teleperformance with the 2018 Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for its Privacy, Compliance and Security programs and global Best Practices," said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst, Digital Transformation, Frost Sullivan. "We believe that Teleperformance has, over the last 10 years, built an extremely security conscious culture within the entire organization; reinforcing customer trust and proactively leading the industry in security and compliance including current considerations like Binding Corporate Rules compliance and readiness for GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) which is effective May 25 of this year. This sustained global effort is no small feat considering Teleperformance has 223,000 people working from 350 contact centers in 76 countries while operating in 265 languages supporting 160 world markets."

"Teleperformance will continue to remain totally vigilant on security, data protection and privacy for our clients and our Group and we are really honored to receive this special acknowledgement from such a respected third-party analyst," commented Alan Winters, Deputy Chief Global Compliance Officer Chief Privacy Officer, Teleperformance Group. "We have worked extremely hard to become best-in-class and work constantly to improve and refine our policies, processes and practices. In short, companies who are not ready for both new regulations like GDPR and constantly changing global security realities simply will not be able to compete."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added, "As the worldwide industry leader, we have an obligation to set and manage strict standards to safeguard customer information and to set the highest cross-industry security and compliance benchmarks for others to follow. This independent recognition underscores the importance of our ongoing global dedication to protect Teleperformance clients and their customers on every single interaction."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

ABOUT FROST SULLIVAN

Frost Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best in class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents.

