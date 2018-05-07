Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment in the food industry sector in Brazil

Pöyry has been awarded an EPCM (Engineering, Procurement Construction and Management) services assignment by a large food company in Brazil. The scope includes detailed engineering services and the procurement and construction management of a plant in the State of Santa Catarina.

This assignment compliments the earlier successful delivery of work by Pöyry since the realisation of the conceptual study and basic engineering, and further strengthens relations with the client. The project is another strong reference for Pöyry in the food sector.

"Pöyry once again demonstrates the capabilities of its employees and their global expertise in providing world class engineering and consulting services to all segments of the industry," said Fábio Bellotti da Fonseca, President of Pöyry in Latin America.

The factory to be built will cover an area of more than 30,000m², which began construction in April this year, and the respective schedule predicts the start-up of the first production line in 13 months.

The value of the order is not disclosed and was recognized within the Industry Business Group order stock in H2/2017.

