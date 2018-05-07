Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 April to 04 May 2018
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|2018.05.04
|FR0010313833
|
13000
|
105.775
|XPAR
|
TOTAL
|
13,000
|
105.775
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2017/
