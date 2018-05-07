Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 April to 04 May 2018

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2018.05.04 FR0010313833 13000 105.775 XPAR TOTAL 13,000 105.775

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2017/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005820/en/

Contacts:

Arkema