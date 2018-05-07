DevOps Market Worth 10.31 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"DevOps Market by Type (Solutions and Services), Deployment Model (Public, Private, and Hybrid), Organization Size, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunications and ITES, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 3.42 Billion in 2018 to USD 10.31 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 67 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 174 Pages and in-depth TOC on "DevOps Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/devops-824.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growth of the DevOps Market is driven by several factors, such as increasing complexities in applications, growing need for continuous and fast application delivery, and applications running in the dynamic Information Technology (IT) environment. The DevOps Market is expected to gain major traction during the forecast period, due to the increase in the adoption rate of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning among enterprises.

The solutions segment is expected to account for a larger market share during the forecast period

The solutions segment is segregated into 3 components of DevOps pipeline. The different continuous solutions represent an agile way of working to build and deliver software applications. DevOps is in the initial phase of growth and organizations across the globe are rapidly adopting solutions for the application development. In terms of investment, solutions are the most expensive part of the DevOps lifecycle as most of the software tools for building and maintaining the application comes under this segment. Hence, the solutions segment is estimated to account for the larger market size in 2018 and is expected to grow with the same trend.

The public cloud segment is estimated to account for the largest market size in 2018

The public cloud segment may be offered free of cost or on a pay-per-use model, depending on the requirements from end-users. The public cloud segment is used for web servers and system architectures, where security and compliance are not the major issues. Ease of access and faster deployment of the public cloud are some of the major factors contributing to the high adoption of the public cloud. The public cloud segment offers various enterprise benefits, such as scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access.

Speak To Our analyst @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=824

The large enterprises segment is expected to account for a larger market size during the forecast period

Large enterprises are defined as business entities with more than 1,000 employees. The adoption rate of DevOps solutions and services by large enterprises is high and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Large enterprises have dedicated in-house IT resources with large IT budgets; hence they can consider a variety of DevOps strategies. Moreover, they have a global presence, high market shares, technical expertise, and effective business strategies.

The telecommunications and ITES industry vertical is estimated to account for the largest market size in 2018

Telecom companies are always eager to embrace digitalization opportunities. Enterprises in this vertical are modernizing their legacy applications to improve the digital customer experience. Moreover, the growing number of subscribers and increasing adoption of various technologies related to media and digital content are creating the need to optimize resources for fulfilling customer demands in a timely manner.

North America region is estimated to account for the largest market size in 2018

North America is estimated to account for the largest market size in 2018, while APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region. North America is a matured market in terms of technology adoption, due to various factors, such as advanced IT infrastructure, presence of various enterprises, and availability of proficient technical expertise. The US and Canada would contribute to the growth of the DevOps Market in North America.

The major vendors providing DevOps solutions and services include CA Technologies (US), IBM (US) , Atlassian (Australia), Micro Focus (UK), Puppet (US), Red Hat (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Cigniti (India), GitLab (US), RapidValue (US), Chef Software (US), To The New (India), XebiaLabs (US), CFEngine (US), Docker (US), CollabNet (US), Electric Cloud (US), HashiCorp (US), Rackspace (US), Perforce (US), Clarive (Spain), and OpenMake Software (US).

Know more about DevOps Market:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/devops-824.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets