Sinocloud Wisdom Presents Brand New AI Check-in Robot at Airport Show 2018

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 18th Dubai Airport Show, Sinocloud Wisdom (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sinocloud Wisdom" or the "Company") unveils its market-ready product, a brand new check-in and baggage drop-off robot featuring artificial intelligence technology.

The robot supports fully automated check-in and baggage drop-off. Using AGV technology, the robot will avoid obstacles and transport the bags to the baggage handling area. All the passenger need to do is to scan the passport, put their bags in the robot, and go straight to the passenger security checkpoint. If any bag is spotted suspicious, the security inspection staff will be automatically alarmed and informed of the owner's information which is collected when the passport is scanned.

Instead of looking for the check-in desk, passengers can check in and drop their bags off from anywhere in the airport with the robot. It will speed up the check-in process and reduce workload of the check-in staff at airports.

The Company also presents an Intelligent Check-in Counter at the Dubai Airport Show. Compared with traditional check-in counters, the innovative check-in counter integrates many practical functions including facial recognition, automatic acquisition of baggage weighing information, height-adjustable desk, advertisement display and intelligent notification. The counter is designed for the purpose of reducing workload as well as improving efficiency, service and security level of the airport.

Li Xin, CEO of Sinocloud Wisdom, said: "Using AI technology, we present our Smart Airport Solution to improve the service of the airport. We keep focusing on optimizing customer experience by creating a convenient, non-interference check-in environment. Our smart airport equipments help the airport to adapt to a growing number of passengers as well as to upgrade their performance."

About Sinocloud Wisdom

Sinocloud Wisdom is a leading provider of artificial intelligence and safety application solutions. Based on IoT, artificial intelligence and big data technologies, the Company provides a full range of intelligent safety solutions for airports, customs, immigration inspection and quarantine, public security, environmental protection and other scenarios. These solutions include Smart Airport Solution, Smart Airport Joint Inspection Solution, Passenger Inspection Solution, and Smart City Rail Transportation Solution.

Sinocloud Wisdom has been growing steadily since its founding in 2014. The Company is now expanding its reach to the international market. For more information, please visit www.yunkouan.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687737/Sinocloud_Wisdom_Airport_Show_2018.jpg