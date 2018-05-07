HYDERABAD, India, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Intense Technologies has been featured on the list of top 20 promising BPM solution providers published by CIOReview magazine. The list features innovative leading solution providers from across the globe offering technologies and service that aid in Business Process Management. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, CMOs, analysts, and the editorial board of CIOReview have selected these top players that have exhibited vast knowledge and in-depth expertise in delivering BPM related solutions.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687625/Intense_Technologies_Limited_CIOReview_2018.jpg )

As mentioned by CIO Review, BPM platforms continue to evolve and Intense Technologies' BPM platform ingrains agility in organizations' BPM efforts through a host of enterprise applications that enables seamless collaboration with employees, processes, customers, and partners.

Mr. Shastri, MD Intense Technologies also mentioned in the feature article that "Our widespread success attributes to our turnkey BPM platform UniServe NXT. This is a LCDP (Low-code Development Platform) developed on bimodal IT architecture to ensure accelerated delivery of BPM solution with zero downtime. The platform is future-ready and includes domain-specific templates for quick adoption."

For more information:

http://in10stech.com/news-room/news-2018/intense-technologies-featured-as-one-of-the-20-most-promising-bpm-solution-providers-of-2018-by-cioreview

About Intense Technologies



Intense Technologies Limited is a global enterprise software products company, headquartered in India with a strong and emerging presence in USA, LATAM, EMEA and APAC. Our enterprise software products are used globally by Fortune 500s for digital transformation of customer centric business processes resulting in improved revenues, greater customer centricity and reduced operational expenses. We have customers in more than 45 countries and have established ourselves as formidable players in the domains that we operate. We help onboard more than 2.5 million customers every day; we send more than 200 million notifications in a day. Our solutions have been built for scale and have played a crucial role in enhancing customer experience across all our implementations. Intense Technologies has sales offices in Singapore, UAE, USA and UK.



Tickers: NSE: INTENTECH; BSE: 532326; ISIN: INE781A01025; Bloomberg: INTEC IN

Website: http://in10stech.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/in10stech

Twitter: https://twitter.com/in10stech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/intense-technologies-ltd-

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/In10stech

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+In10stech

For further information, please contact:

Madhavi S

Intense Technologies Ltd.

Phone: +91-9885733375

Email: madhavi@in10stech.com

