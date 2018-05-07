Citycon Oyj: Changes In Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, Finland, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
07.05.2018 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
7.5.2018
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
10 000
Average price/share, EUR
1,8825
Total price, EUR
18 825,00
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
the completion of transactions: 10 000 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Pasi Väisänen
Further Enquiries:
Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com
