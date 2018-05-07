Citycon Oyj: Changes In Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, Finland, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement

07.05.2018 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date: 7.5.2018

Exchange transaction: Buy



Share class CTY1S

Amount, shares 10 000 Average price/share, EUR 1,8825 Total price, EUR 18 825,00



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 10 000 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC









Pasi Väisänen





Further Enquiries:





Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala Tel. +358 40 838 0709 mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c2515001

The following files are available for download: