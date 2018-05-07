In connection with the extra distribution in Oriflame Holding AG, all warrants with Oriflame Holding AG as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from May 8, 2018. Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants. Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=678242