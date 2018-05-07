Speedcast and Plug and Play Partner to Drive Innovation in the Communications Industry

Bringing Innovative Technologies to the Communications Sector

SYDNEY, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT services, and Plug and Play, the world's largest global innovation platform and startup accelerator, announced a strategic partnership focused on the advancement of technology within the communication and IT services sector.

Speedcast's decision to partner with Plug and Play demonstrates the company's commitment to innovation and will accelerate the development of new technologies and business models. The partnership directly links Speedcast with high-potential startups and builds a collaborative environment to focus on technology innovation.

"We are excited about our partnership with Plug and Play, which is the first partnership of its kind in the remote communication and IT services sector," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing & Business Development, Speedcast. "We are committed to be at the forefront with new technologies that enable us to develop new solutions for our customers. The relationship with Plug and Play helps accelerate Speedcast's innovation capabilities."

Speedcast will join as an Anchor Partner in the Supply Chain & Logistics Program in collaboration with other partners such as CMA CGM, DHL, Lufthansa Cargo, Maersk, Panasonic, and Union Pacific in Silicon Valley. Plug and Play's Supply Chain & Logistics Program will ensure engagement with a select group of startups exploring new ideas and the development of technologies linked to Speedcast's product roadmap.

"Plug and Play is the ultimate innovation platform, bringing together the best startups and the world's most advanced corporations," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "We are pleased that Speedcast has chosen to partner with us."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Social Media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Speedcast is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2018 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, LendingClub, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

Contact Information:

Toni Lee Rudnicki

Vice President, Global Marketing

Speedcast International Ltd

ToniLee.Rudnicki@Speedcast.com

+1-832-668-2634

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/610079/Speedcast_International_Ltd_Logo.jpg