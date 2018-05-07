ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI Partners with Blue Bird and Florida Transportation Systems to Introduce Florida to the All-Electric U.S.-Built Blue Bird Vision Type C School Bus

The Zero-emissions, Low Total Cost of Ownership Vision Type C School Bus Built by Blue Bird and "Powered by ADOMANI®" is the First of its Class; Built in America, the Electric School Bus is a Win for School Districts, the Environment, Taxpayers and the Economy

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / ADOMANI®, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, announced its participation in the 2018 Florida Blue Bird Experience hosted by Florida Transportation Systems, Inc. The event - designed to bring transportation professionals, state officials, and the public together - will showcase several of Blue Bird's alternative-fueled school buses, including the star of the event, the all-new U.S.-built Vision Type C school bus, powered by ADOMANI®.

The Vision Type C school bus, first introduced in 2003, is available in a variety of alternative fuels with a conventional drivetrain. The all-new electric version of the school bus is the first of its kind and the cleanest fueled bus in the Vision line-up. "Florida continues to rank as one of the top 15 states with the worst air quality," said Chris Rustman, President of Florida Transportation Systems. "Introducing the all-electric school bus is the right step toward cleaner and healthier air for our communities, not to mention the lower total cost of ownership for school districts."

Phil Horlock, President and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation - in a media event last month - hailed the zero-emissions school bus as the cleanest bus on the planet. As Horlock described the Vision Type C school bus, "No emissions, no exhaust system, no tailpipes, and no transmission." With the elimination of these components, Horlock emphasized the overall savings to end users, attributable to the lower fuel, parts and maintenance costs of the bus.

The scheduled event takes place on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Publix Field at Joker Merchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. Attendees have the opportunity to view and ride in the all-electric school bus. "We're touring with the Blue Bird Experience all across the United States and Canada," said John Roselli, VP of Sales and Marketing for ADOMANI®. "My team is excited to showcase the All-Electric Blue Bird Vision Type C school bus 'Powered by ADOMANI®' to over 15 Florida school districts."

Florida, along with other states, is the recipient of VW Mitigation funds that are being used to help school districts purchase the zero-emission electric school buses. The Blue Bird-built Vision Type C school bus is produced in the United States and qualifies for the Buy America Act. The ADOMANI®-supplied batteries are also made in America, making the electric school bus a win for school districts, the environment, the economy and taxpayers. For more information about the event or the electric school bus, or to RSVP for the event, visit the Blue Bird Experience page.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI®, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOMANI's® drivetrain systems are designed to help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. ADOMANI® designs advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs, drivability, and largest alternative fuel options. For more information on Blue Bird's complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in ADOMANI's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

