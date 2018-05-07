Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) reported the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held May 4, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2018 (the "Information Circular") and is available on the Company's website under "Investor Centre - Shareholder Information" at www.pembina.com.

A total of 314,090,320 common shares representing 62.40 percent of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person and by proxy in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below:

1.Election of Directors

The following 12 nominees were appointed as directors of Pembina to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld



Percentage Number

Percentage Number Anne-Marie N. Ainsworth

98.70% 285,285,578

1.30% 3,769,547 Douglas J. Arnell

99.73% 288,264,605

0.27% 790,520 Michael H. Dilger

99.66% 288,073,619

0.34% 981,506 Randall J. Findlay

98.55% 284,852,889

1.45% 4,202,237 Maureen E. Howe

99.73% 288,262,177

0.27% 792,948 Gordon J. Kerr

95.58% 276,271,003

4.42% 12,784,122 David M.B. LeGresley

96.37% 278,564,824

3.63% 10,490,301 Robert B. Michaleski

99.51% 287,640,856

0.49% 1,414,269 Leslie A. O'Donoghue

95.89% 277,164,896

4.11% 11,890,229 Bruce D. Rubin

99.66% 288,065,366

0.34% 989,759 Jeffrey T. Smith

98.72% 285,350,265

1.28% 3,704,861 Henry W. Sykes

96.55% 279,077,237

3.45% 9,977,888

2.Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed to serve as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting, at remuneration to be fixed by the directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

3.Acceptance of Company's Approach to Executive Compensation

On an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibility of the board of directors, the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular was approved with an approximate 94.62 percent of votes cast in favour.

Additional details in respect the Meeting's voting results can be found on Pembina's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

Retirement of Board Member

Pembina also announced today that Mr. Lorne Gordon did not stand for re-election and will retire from the board after serving more than 20 years as a director, including 17 years as Chairman of the Board.

"On behalf of Pembina's Board and management, I would like to thank Mr. Gordon for his dedication and significant contributions to the Company and the Board," said Randall Findlay, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Pembina has benefited greatly from Lorne's experience, wisdom and counsel throughout its history as a public company and we wish him all the best in the future."

