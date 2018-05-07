Seldat Names Aviram Ashkenazi as Country Manager, CEO, Israel

Technology-Driven Supply Chain Provider Expands Senior Team to Support Growth

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seldat Distribution Inc., a leading global provider of technology-based supply chain solutions, announced today the appointment of Aviram Ashkenazi as Country Manager, Israel CEO, in charge of all SELDAT divisions and activities in Israel. He will be located at Tzela Hahar 1, Modiin, Israel.

Aviram brings to SELDAT over 20 years of global operations experience and leadership in supply chain, logistics, manufacturing and project management. He has managed the supply chain in three manufacturing firms with over 3 billion dollars in revenue as well as handling a $150 million project for a new logistics and distribution center at a pharmaceutical company.

"I am excited to welcome Aviram to the Seldat team," states Daniel Dadoun, Seldat CEO. "His vast experience in the management of large projects and business processes is vital to the continued success of our fast-growing Israel office."

Aviram holds an M.B.A. in Strategy, Entrepreneurship & Finance-Accounting from Leon Recanati Graduate School of Business Administration, Tel Aviv University. He also received a Bachelor of Technology, in Industrial Engineering and Management, Shenkar College of Engineering and Design.

About Seldat

Seldat Distribution, Inc. provides innovative, scalable solutions and services that help companies in every link of the global supply chain grow and prosper. Our mission is to empower businesses and consumers worldwide to find, buy, and sell anything-without the limitations of borders and logistics challenges. Headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey, Seldat employs more than 2,200 people across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, please visit www.seldatinc.com, tech.seldatinc.com, and oceanstarinc.com

