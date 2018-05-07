Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Barclays Americas Select Conference in London on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Jamere Jackson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:50 a.m. BST/4:50 a.m. EDT. Interested parties are invited to listen to the event live on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors under Events Presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on http://nielsen.com/investors following the event.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is a global performance management company that provides a comprehensive understanding of what consumers Watch and Buy. Nielsen's Watch segment provides media and advertising clients with Total Audience measurement services across all devices where content video, audio and text is consumed. The Buy segment offers consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers the industry's only global view of retail performance measurement. By integrating information from its Watch and Buy segments and other data sources, Nielsen provides its clients with both world-class measurement as well as analytics that help improve performance. Nielsen, an S&P 500 company, has operations in over 100 countries that cover more than 90 percent of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

