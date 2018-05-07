More Oil and Gas, More Cash Income, More Acreage, and Higher 2018 Targets

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile reports its consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 ("First Quarter" or "1Q2018").

A conference call to discuss 1Q2018 Financial Results will be held on Tuesday May 8, 2018 at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.

All figures are expressed in US Dollars and growth comparisons refer to the same period of the prior year, except when specified. Definitions and terms used herein are provided in the Glossary at the end of this document. This release does not contain all of the Company's financial information. As a result, this release should be read in conjunction with GeoPark's consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements for the period ended March 31, 2018, available on the Company's website.

FIRST QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Stronger Oil and Gas Production Growth

Consolidated oil and gas production up 28% to 32,195 boepd (up 5% compared to 4Q2017)

Oil production increased by 33% to 27,345 bopd (up 8% compared to 4Q2017)

Colombian oil production increased by 37% to 26,303 bopd (up 8% compared to 4Q2017)

Gas production increased by 3% to 29.1 mmcfpd (down 9% compared to 4Q2017)

Current production of 35,000 boepd, including new production from Argentina acquisition

Operating three drilling rigs in the Llanos 34 block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI), and during May drilling Tigui 1, testing Chachalaca Sur 1 and drilling Yaguasito (GeoPark operated, Tiple acreage, 85% WI) exploration wells

Stronger Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Flow and Net Income

Revenues increased by 86% to $123.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 63% to $63.3 million

Cash flow from operating activities of $60.7 million

Net Income increased more than four times to $24.9 million

Stronger Capital and Cost Efficiencies

Operating costs of $7.2 per boe/Colombia $5.4 per boe /Llanos 34 $4.1 per boe

Operating netback/capital expenditure ratio of 3.7x

Stronger Balance Sheet and Credit Rating

Cash in hand of $120.4 million, and following payment of Argentina acquisition, interest payments and work program capital expenditures

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio decreased from 2.6x to 1.5x

Interest coverage ratio increased to 7.2x from 3.4x

Second credit upgrade to B+ from Fitch, following previous upgrade from S&P

Stronger Latin American Asset Platform

Announced a strategic Latin American acquisition partnership with ONGC India's national oil company

Closing of low-cost, cash flow producing acquisition with development and exploration potential in the prolific Neuquen basin

Stronger Market Liquidity

Increased average daily stock trading volume to approximately $2.8 million in the past three months and $4.7 million per day in the past month.

Stronger 2018 Work Program

2018 work program increased to $140-150 million, targeting increased organic production growth of 20-25%, in line with the November 2017 guidance under Brent oil prices above $60/bbl

Adding in production from the new acquisition in Argentina, 2018 consolidated production is expected to further increase to an average 35,500-36,500 boepd, representing approximately 25-30% production growth, and targeting exit production of 38,000-39,000 boepd

James F. Park, Chief Executive Officer of GeoPark said: "Our Company is flying into 2018 with continued record growth in the first quarter backed by climbing oil and gas production, multiplying cash generation and a big bottom line. We also added new attractive acreage and a powerful new long-term partner. With our increased performance and stronger oil price environment, GeoPark set our performance targets higher for 2018 with an accelerated work program, which is still funded from our own cash flow."

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PERFORMANCE

The table below sets forth key performance indicators for 1Q2018 compared to 4Q2017 and 1Q2017:

Key Indicators 1Q2018 4Q2017 1Q2017 Oil productiona (bopd) 27,345 25,341 20,487 Gas production (mcfpd) 29,101 31,876 28,152 Average net production (boepd) 32,195 30,654 25,180 Brent oil price ($ per bbl) 67.3 61.5 54.7 Combined price ($ per boe) 44.7 39.7 32.6 ? Oil ($ per bbl) 48.6 43.0 34.3 ? Gas ($ per mcf) 5.4 5.2 5.2 Sale of crude oil ($ million) 111.0 92.2 54.5 Sale of gas ($ million) 12.8 14.1 12.2 Revenue ($ million) 123.9 106.3 66.7 Commodity Risk Management Contracts ($ million) -3.9 -18.4 5.4 Production Operating Costsb ($ million) -34.1 -30.5 -17.6 G&G, G&Ac and Selling Expenses ($ million) -15.2 -14.8 -10.2 Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 63.3 55.2 38.8 Adjusted EBITDA ($ per boe) 22.9 20.6 19.0 Operating Netback ($ per boe) 28.5 26.1 24.0 Profit (loss) ($ million) 24.9 -3.4 5.8 Capital Expenditures ($ million) 21.4 25.3 23.5 Acquisition of Argentina ($ million) 36.4 15.6 Cash and cash equivalents ($ million) 120.4 134.8 70.3 Short-term financial debt ($ million) 0.8 7.7 32.2 Long-term financial debt ($ million) 418.7 418.5 309.5 Net debt ($ million) 299.1 291.4 271.4

a) Includes government royalties paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 930, 881 and 608 bopd in 1Q2018, 4Q2017 and 1Q2017 respectively. No royalties were paid in kind in Chile and Brazil. b) Production and Operating costs include operating costs and royalties paid in cash. c) G&A expenses include $0.6 million, $0.7 million and $0.8 million for 1Q2018, 4Q2017 and 1Q2017, respectively, of (non-cash) share-based payments that are excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Production: Colombian oil contributed significantly to overall oil and gas production which grew by 28% to a record of 32,195 boepd in 1Q2018 from 25,180 boepd in 1Q2017. New production from successful appraisal and development drilling in both Tigana North, and the southern part of Jacana, contributed most to the increase. On a consolidated basis, gas production increased by 3% compared to 1Q2017.

For further detail, please refer to 1Q2018 Operational Update published on April 11, 2018.

Reference and Realized Oil Prices: Brent crude oil price averaged $67.3 per bbl during 1Q2018, and the consolidated realized oil sales price averaged $48.6 per bbl in 1Q2018, representing a 13% increase from $43.0 per bbl in 4Q2017 and a 41% increase from $34.3 per bbl in 1Q2017. Differences between reference and realized prices are a result of commercial and transportation discounts as well as the Vasconia price differential in Colombia, which averaged $4.1 per bbl in 1Q2018, $4.0 in 4Q2017 and $5.2 per bbl in 1Q2017. Commercial and transportation discounts in Colombia averaged $15.0 per bbl in 1Q2018, $14.9 per bbl in 4Q2017 and $15.2 per bbl in 1Q2017.

The Company is continuously working to improve realized oil prices, including the ongoing negotiation of existing conditions with off-takers. In Colombia, the construction of a flowline and related facilities in the Llanos 34 block is already underway and is expected to continue improving current commercial and transportation discounts.

The table below provides a breakdown of reference and net realized oil prices in Colombia and Chile in 1Q2018:

1Q2018 Realized Oil Prices ($ per bbl) Colombia Chile Brent oil price 67.3 67.3 Vasconia differential (4.1) (9.8) Commercial and transportation discounts (15.0) Realized oil price 48.2 57.5 Weight on oil sales mix 97% 3%

Revenue: Consolidated revenues increased by 86% to $123.9 million in 1Q2018, compared to $66.7 million in 1Q2017. The increase was mainly due to the combination of higher realized prices and higher deliveries.

Sale of crude oil: Consolidated oil revenues increased by 104% to $111.0 million in 1Q2018, driven mainly by a 41% increase in realized oil prices and a 43% in oil deliveries (compared to 1Q2017). Oil revenues represented 90% of total revenues compared to 82% in 1Q2017.

Colombia: In 1Q2018, oil revenues increased by 96% to $106.5 million mainly due to higher realized prices and increased deliveries. Realized oil prices increased by 41% to $48.2 per bbl, in line with higher Brent prices and to a lesser extent, to a smaller discount for the Vasconia marker. Oil deliveries increased by 39% to 25,523 bopd.



Colombian earn-out payments (deducted from Colombian oil revenues) increased to $4.3 million in 1Q2018, compared to $2.4 million in 1Q2017, in line with higher oil revenues and increased production.

Chile: In 1Q2018, oil revenues amounted to $4.2 million, resulting from a $57.5 per bbl realized prices and oil deliveries of 820 bopd. In 1Q2017, no oil revenues were recorded due to negotiations with ENAP. As a result, Chilean oil production was recorded as inventories at March 31, 2017, and subsequently delivered to ENAP in May 2017.

Sale of gas: Consolidated gas revenues increased by 5% to $12.8 million in 1Q2018 compared to $12.2 million in 1Q2017, following a 3% increase in gas prices and a 2% increase in gas deliveries.

Chile: In 1Q2018, gas revenues remained flat at $4.8 million reflecting higher gas prices, offset by lower gas deliveries. Gas prices increased by 15% to $5.1 per mcf ($30.6 per boe) in 1Q2018, in line with increased methanol prices. Gas deliveries decreased by 14% to 10,437 mcfpd (1,740 boepd).

Brazil: In 1Q2018, gas revenues increased by 7% to $7.7 million, mainly due to higher gas deliveries as gas prices were lower. Gas deliveries increased by 11% to 15,100 mcfpd (2,517 boepd), due to a recovery in industrial demand in the northeast of the country. Gas prices decreased by 4% to $5.7 per mcf ($33.9 per boe), in line with a 4% devaluation of the local currency.

Commodity risk management contracts: GeoPark uses hedge contracts to manage risks and reduce its exposure to oil price volatility and protect the base case work program.

For the period ending March 31, 2018, GeoPark realized $10.6 million in lower net revenues from certain hedge contracts in place that had a floor of $50-53/bbl and a ceiling of $55-65/bbl Brent. In accordance with accounting rules, these reduced revenues are adjusted by the change in the value of future contracts and recorded as a $3.9 million loss.

For details regarding current contracts in place, please refer to Commodity Risk Management Contracts below, or see Note 4 of GeoPark's consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2018, available on the Company's website.

Production and Operating Costs1Consolidated operating costs per barrel were $7.2 in 1Q2018, lower than the $7.3 per bbl in 4Q2017, but higher than the $6.2 per bbl in 1Q2017. The operating costs in 1Q2017 were approximately $1 lower than normal because Chilean oil production was recorded as inventory while negotiations with ENAP were completed.

Consolidated operating costs increased by $7.2 million to $19.9 million in 1Q2018 compared to 1Q2017, reflecting higher Colombian sales volumes and the reopening of mature oil fields with higher operating costs.

The following is a breakdown of operating costs by country:

Colombia: Operating costs per boe increased by 12% to $5.4 per boe in 1Q2018 compared to $4.8 per boe in 1Q2017. The increase was due to the marginal costs of reopening mature oil fields which have higher operating costs per barrel compared to the rest of the Llanos 34 block (of approximately $4.1 per boe). The latter, in conjunction with a 39% increase in volumes sold, raised overall operating costs by $4.5 million to $12.4 million in 1Q2018 compared to $7.9 million in 1Q2017. However, relative to the 4Q2017, operating costs per boe decreased by 13%.

Chile: Operating costs increased by $2.7 million to $5.4 million in 1Q2018 from $2.6 million in 1Q2017. Increased operating costs in 1Q2018 resulted from increased sales volumes and a higher share of oil in the sales mix. Compared to 4Q2017, operating costs increased by only 2% or $0.2 million from $5.2 million in 4Q2017. Operating costs per boe were $23.3.

Brazil: Operating costs decreased by 26% to $1.6 million in 1Q2018 from $2.2 million in 1Q2017, mainly due to one-time maintenance costs in Manati that negatively impacted 1Q2017 figures. Operating costs per boe decreased to $7.0 per boe from $10.5 in 1Q2017.

Consolidated royalties increased by $9.4 million to $14.1 million in 1Q2018, mainly due to a combination of increased volumes, realized prices and the "high price" royalty in the Jacana oil field as production passed the 5 million-barrel mark in the second quarter of 2017.

Selling Expenses: Consolidated selling expenses decreased to $0.3 million in 1Q2018 compared to $0.4 million in 1Q2017.

Administrative, Geological Geophysical Expenses: Consolidated G&A and G&G expenses increased to $14.8 million in 1Q2018, compared to $9.7 million in 1Q2017, due to an increased scale of operations and the continuous investment in human capital. Consolidated G&A and G&G costs per boe increased to $5.6 per boe in 1Q2018 (vs $5.0 per boe in 1Q2017). Additionally, G&A and G&G costs per boe remained slightly flat compared to $5.5 per boe in 4Q2017.

Adjusted EBITDA: Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA2 surged by 63% to $63.3 million, or $22.9 per boe, in 1Q2018 compared to $38.8 million, or $19.0 per boe, in 1Q2017, mainly driven by the combination of increased production levels and higher realized oil prices.

Colombia: Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 million in 1Q2018

Chile: Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in 1Q2018

Brazil: Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million in 1Q2018

Corporate, Argentina and Peru: Adjusted EBITDA of negative $5.2 million in 1Q2018

The table below shows production, volumes sold and the breakdown of the most significant components of Adjusted EBITDA for 1Q2018 and 1Q2017, on a per country and per boe basis:

Adjusted EBITDA/boe Colombia Chile Brazil Total 1Q18 1Q17 1Q18 1Q17 1Q18 1Q17 1Q18 1Q17 Production (boepd) 26,405 19,330 2,873 3,351 2,775 2,499 32,195 25,180 Stock variation /RIKa (783) (955) (313) (1,314) (217) (204) (1,411) (2,473) Sales volume (boepd) 25,622 18,375 2,560 2,037 2,558 2,295 30,784 22,707 % Oil 99.6% 100% 32% 0% 2% 2% 86% 81% ($ per boe) Realized oil price 48.2 34.3 57.5 74.6 59.5 48.6 34.3 Realized gas priceb 34.6 30.6 26.5 33.9 35.4 32.5 31.6 Earn-out (2.0) (1.4) (1.6) (1.1) Combined Price 46.3 32.9 39.2 26.5 34.5 35.8 44.7 32.6 Realized Commodity Risk Management Contracts (4.6) 0.1 (3.8) 0.1 Operating costs (5.4) (4.8) (23.3) (14.3) (7.0) (10.5) (7.2) (6.2) Royalties in cash (5.6) (2.4) (1.6) (0.8) (3.1) (3.1) (5.1) (2.3) Selling other expenses (0.1) 0.1 (0.6) (1.1) (0.1) (0.1) Operating Netback/boe 30.7 25.8 13.8 10.4 24.4 22.2 28.5 24.0 G&A, G&G (5.6) (5.0) Adjusted EBITDA/boe 22.9 19.0

a) RIK (Royalties in kind). Includes royalties paid in kind in Colombia for approximately 930 and 608 bopd in 1Q2018 and 1Q2017 respectively. No royalties were paid in kind in Chile and Brazil. b) Conversion rate of $mcf/$boe=1/6.

Depreciation: Consolidated depreciation charges increased by 25% to $19.7 million in 1Q2018, compared to $15.7 million in 1Q2017, due to higher volumes sold. On a per barrel basis, however, depreciation costs decreased by 8% to $7.1 per boe due to drilling successes and increased reserves.

Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts: Consolidated write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts was $1.8 million in 1Q2018. Amounts recorded in 1Q2018 mainly correspond to unsuccessful exploration efforts in the Potiguar basin in Brazil.

Other Income (Expenses): Other operating charges amounted to an $0.8 million gain in 1Q2018, compared to $0.5 million loss in 1Q2017.

CONSOLIDATED NON-OPERATING RESULTS AND PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

Financial Expenses: Net financial costs decreased to $8.5 million in 1Q2018, compared to $9.2 million in 1Q2017, due to lower bank charges and interest costs.

Foreign Exchange: Net foreign exchange charges amounted to a $1.7 million loss in 1Q2018 compared to a $2.9 million gain in 1Q2017, due to the devaluation of the Brazilian real and its impact on US dollar denominated net intercompany debt. In addition, the Colombian peso appreciated by 5% impacting net local currency liabilities.

Income Tax: Income tax expenses were $15.0 million in 1Q2018 as compared to a $16.0 million in 1Q2017.

Net Income: Net income increased by 4.3x $24.9 million in 1Q2018 compared to $5.8 million in 1Q2017.

BALANCE SHEET

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $120.4 million as of March 31, 2018. Year-end 2017 cash and cash equivalents were $134.8 million. The difference reflects cash used in investing activities of $57.8 million, cash used in financing activities of $17.2 million, and cash generated from operating activities of $60.7 million.

Cash used in investing activities of $57.8 million includes capital expenditures related to development, appraisal and exploration activities of $21.4 million, allocated predominantly to Colombia, and $36.4 million related to payment of outstanding amounts for the acquisition of Aguada Baguales, El Porvenir and Puesto Touquet blocks in the Neuquen basin in Argentina.

Cash used in financing activities of $17.2 million was composed of $13.8 million in interest payments and $3.4 million for the dividend distribution to the non-controlling interest, LGI.

The agreement with LG International Corp (LGI) in Colombia allows GeoPark to earn back up to 12% equity participation at the Colombian subsidiary level in accordance with the performance of the project. GeoPark expects to pay an additional $4-5 million dividend to LGI, which would allow the Company to earn back an initial 4%, after which the LGI non-controlling interest in Colombia would be reduced from the initial 20% to 16%.

Financial Debt: Total financial debt (net of issuance costs) was $419.5 million, including the $425 million 2024 notes ("2024 Notes") issued in September 2017. Short-term debt was $0.8 million.

FINANCIAL RATIOSa

($ million) At period-end Financial Debt Cash and Cash Equivalents Net Debt Net Debt/LTM Adj. EBITDAb LTM Interest Coveragec 1Q2017 341.7 70.3 271.4 2.6x 3.4x 2Q2017 346.3 77.0 269.3 2.2x 4.1x 3Q2017 420.4 135.2 285.2 1.9x 5.3x 4Q2017 426.2 134.8 291.4 1.7x 6.3x 1Q2018 419.5 120.4 299.1 1.5x 7.2x

a) Based on trailing last twelve months financial results. b) LTM adj. EBITDA was $200.3 million as of March 31, 2018. c) LTM interest expense was $27.6 million as of March 31, 2018

Covenants on 2024 Notes: The indenture governing the 2024 Notes includes incurrence test covenants that require the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio be lower than 3.5 times and the adjusted EBITDA to interest ratio higher than two times until September 2019. Failure to comply with the incurrence test covenants would not trigger an event of default. As of the date of this release the Company is in compliance with all provisions and covenants.

COMMODITY RISK OIL MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS

The Company has the following commodity risk management contracts (reference ICE Brent) in place as of the date of this release:

Period Type Volume (bopd) Contract terms ($ per bbl) Purchased Put Sold Put Sold Call Zero cost collar 5,000 52.0 58.3-60.0 Zero cost 3-way 3,000 52.0 42.0 59.5-59.6 2Q2018 Zero cost 3-way 2,000 53.0 43.0 64.6 Zero cost 3-way 4,000 55.0 45.0 77.2-77.5 Total: 14,000 3Q2018 Zero cost 3-way 5,000 53.0 43.0 69.0 Zero cost 3-way 4,000 55.0 45.0 77.2-77.5 Total: 9,000 4Q2018 Zero cost 3-way 4,000 55.0 45.0 77.2-77.5 Total: 4,000

For further details, please refer to Note 4 of GeoPark's consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2018, available on the Company's website.

SELECTED INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Colombia 1Q2018 1Q2017 Sale of crude oil ($ million) 106.5 54.3 Sale of gas ($ million) 0.3 0.2 Revenue ($ million) 106.8 54.4 Production and Operating Costsa ($ million) -25.4 -11.9 Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 61.9 38.1 Capital Expendituresb ($ million) 17.9 19.2 Chile 1Q2018 1Q2017 Sale of crude oil ($ million) 4.2 0.0 Sale of gas ($ million) 4.8 4.8 Revenue ($ million) 9.0 4.8 Production and Operating Costsa ($ million) -5.8 -2.8 Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 1.7 0.3 Capital Expendituresb ($ million) 0.0 1.5 Brazil 1Q2018 1Q2017 Sale of crude oil ($ million) 0.3 0.2 Sale of gas ($ million) 7.7 7.2 Revenue ($ million) 8.0 7.4 Production and Operating Costsa ($ million) -2.3 -2.8 Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 5.0 3.8 Capital Expendituresb ($ million) 1.3 2.1

a) Production and Operating Operating Costs Royalties. b) The difference with the reported figure in Key Indicators table corresponds mainly to capital expenditures in Argentina and Peru.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In millions of $) 1Q2018 1Q2017 REVENUE Sale of crude oil 111.0 54.5 Sale of gas 12.8 12.2 TOTAL REVENUE 123.9 66.7 Commodity risk management contracts -3.9 5.4 Production and operating costs -34.1 -17.6 Geological and geophysical expenses (G&G) -2.2 -1.2 Administrative expenses (G&A) -12.6 -8.5 Selling expenses -0.4 -0.4 Depreciation -19.7 -15.7 Write-off of unsuccessful efforts -1.8 Other operating 0.8 -0.5 OPERATING PROFIT 50.0 28.1 Financial costs, net -8.5 -9.2 Foreign exchange (loss) gain -1.7 2.9 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 39.8 21.8 Income tax -15.0 -16.0 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 24.9 5.8 Non-controlling interest 6.4 2.2 ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF GEOPARK 18.4 3.6

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In millions of $) Mar '18 Dec '17 (Unaudited) (Audited) Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 570.4 517.4 Other non-current assets 57.3 53.8 Total Non-Current Assets 627.8 571.2 Current Assets Inventories 9.7 5.7 Trade receivables 14.5 19.5 Other current assets 47.6 54.9 Cash at bank and in hand 120.4 134.8 Total Current Assets 192.2 215.0 Total Assets 820.0 786.2 Equity Equity attributable to owners of GeoPark 104.0 84.9 Non-controlling interest 45.0 41.9 Total Equity 149.0 126.8 Non-Current Liabilities Borrowings 418.7 418.5 Other non-current liabilities 78.8 74.5 Total Non-Current Liabilities 497.5 493.0 Current Liabilities Borrowings 0.8 7.7 Other current liabilities 172.7 158.6 Total Current Liabilities 173.5 166.3 Total Liabilities 671.0 659.3 Total Liabilities and Equity 820.0 786.2

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of $) 1Q2018 1Q2017 Cash flows from operating activities 60.7 45.2 Cash flows used in investing activities -57.8 -23.5 Cash flows used in financing activities -17.2 -23.8

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (UNAUDITED) 1Q2018 (In millions of $) Colombia Chile Brazil Other(a) Total Adjusted EBITDA 61.9 1.7 5.0 -5.2 63.3 Depreciation -11.0 -5.8 -2.8 -0.1 -19.7 Unrealized Commodity Risk Management Contracts 6.7 6.7 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts -1.8 -1.8 Share based payments and other 1.0 -0.1 0.6 1.5 OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) 58.6 -4.1 0.3 -4.7 50.0 Financial costs, net -8.5 Foreign exchange charges, net -1.7 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 39.8 1Q2017 (In millions of $) Colombia Chile Brazil Other(a) Total Adjusted EBITDA 38.1 0.3 3.8 -3.3 38.8 Depreciation -8.6 -4.7 -2.3 -0.1 -15.7 Unrealized Commodity Risk Management Contracts 5.2 5.2 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration efforts Share based payments and other 1.2 -0.1 -0.5 -0.8 -0.2 OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) 35.9 -4.5 1.0 -4.2 28.1 Financial costs, net -9.2 Foreign exchange charges, net 2.9 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 21.8 (a) Includes Argentina, Peru and Corporate.

