San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2018) - TargetCW, a workforce management company, is answering questions contingent workers have regarding privacy and security after it launched www.tcwprivacy.com this month.



This informative and practical site allows users to discover topics that discuss issues about privacy and security facing contingent workers worldwide. They can pick and choose what they want to learn, including information on GDPR and Privacy Shield. The company has filled the site with resources to help workers understand their rights.



"This is often a neglected area of concern for most companies," said Samer Khouli, TargetCW chief executive officer. "With the advent of data and security issues facing the largest companies in the world and GDPR becoming effective on May 25, the timing for TCWPrivacy.com couldn't be better. Security is a continual process and we will continue to update and improve upon the information regularly."



TargetCW is global workforce management company. Headquartered in San Diego and having several international and American locations, TargetCW helps companies of all sizes manage and optimize their contingent worker populations. Their proprietary software, StaffingNation allows companies to have a hybrid style VMS tools and Contingent Worker HRIS as part of their service offering.



