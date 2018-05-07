Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural held its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders on May 3, 2018. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.
|1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Catherine M. Best
| 863,885,449
96.14%
| 34,665,462
3.86%
|N. Murray Edwards
| 871,827,136
97.03%
| 26,723,775
2.97%
|Timothy W. Faithfull
| 896,898,878
99.82%
| 1,652,033
0.18%
|Christopher L. Fong
| 897,787,025
99.91%
| 763,886
0.09%
|Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
| 868,263,485
96.63%
| 30,287,426
3.37%
|Wilfred A. Gobert
| 876,985,621
97.60%
| 21,565,290
2.40%
|Steve W. Laut
| 886,009,446
98.60%
| 12,541,465
1.40%
|Tim S. McKay
| 880,626,724
98.01%
| 17,924,187
1.99%
|Honourable Frank J. McKenna
| 873,352,614
97.20%
| 25,198,297
2.80%
|David A. Tuer
| 876,030,994
97.49%
| 22,519,917
2.51%
|Annette M. Verschuren
| 878,136,093
97.73%
| 20,414,818
2.27%
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|2. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
| 891,788,155
97.79%
| 20,124,257
2.21%
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|3. The Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
| 852,665,801
94.89%
| 45,884,811
5.11%
Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.
|CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
| 2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-517-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com
|STEVE W. LAUT
Executive Vice-Chairman
TIM S. MCKAY
President
COREY B. BIEBER
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance
MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Vice-President, Finance - Capital Markets
Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Canadian Natural Resources Limited via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Canadian Natural Resources Limited via Globenewswire