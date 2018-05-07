Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural held its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders on May 3, 2018. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Votes For Votes Withheld Catherine M. Best 863,885,449

96.14%



34,665,462

3.86%



N. Murray Edwards 871,827,136

97.03%



26,723,775

2.97%



Timothy W. Faithfull 896,898,878

99.82%



1,652,033

0.18%



Christopher L. Fong 897,787,025

99.91%



763,886

0.09%



Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 868,263,485

96.63%



30,287,426

3.37%



Wilfred A. Gobert 876,985,621

97.60%



21,565,290

2.40%



Steve W. Laut 886,009,446

98.60%



12,541,465

1.40%



Tim S. McKay 880,626,724

98.01%



17,924,187

1.99%



Honourable Frank J. McKenna 873,352,614

97.20%



25,198,297

2.80%



David A. Tuer 876,030,994

97.49%



22,519,917

2.51%



Annette M. Verschuren 878,136,093

97.73%



20,414,818

2.27%



Votes For Votes Withheld 2. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. 891,788,155

97.79%



20,124,257

2.21%



Votes For Votes Against 3. The Corporation's approach to executive compensation. 852,665,801

94.89%



45,884,811

5.11%





Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8

Phone: 403-517-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com

www.cnrl.com STEVE W. LAUT

Executive Vice-Chairman



TIM S. MCKAY

President



COREY B. BIEBER

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance



MARK A. STAINTHORPE

Vice-President, Finance - Capital Markets



Trading Symbol - CNQ

Toronto Stock Exchange

New York Stock Exchange

