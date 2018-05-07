sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural held its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders on May 3, 2018. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Votes ForVotes Withheld
Catherine M. Best 863,885,449
96.14%

34,665,462
3.86%

N. Murray Edwards 871,827,136
97.03%

26,723,775
2.97%

Timothy W. Faithfull 896,898,878
99.82%

1,652,033
0.18%

Christopher L. Fong 897,787,025
99.91%

763,886
0.09%

Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 868,263,485
96.63%

30,287,426
3.37%

Wilfred A. Gobert 876,985,621
97.60%

21,565,290
2.40%

Steve W. Laut 886,009,446
98.60%

12,541,465
1.40%

Tim S. McKay 880,626,724
98.01%

17,924,187
1.99%

Honourable Frank J. McKenna 873,352,614
97.20%

25,198,297
2.80%

David A. Tuer 876,030,994
97.49%

22,519,917
2.51%

Annette M. Verschuren 878,136,093
97.73%

20,414,818
2.27%

Votes ForVotes Withheld
2. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. 891,788,155
97.79%

20,124,257
2.21%

Votes ForVotes Against
3. The Corporation's approach to executive compensation. 852,665,801
94.89%

45,884,811
5.11%

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-517-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com
STEVE W. LAUT
Executive Vice-Chairman

TIM S. MCKAY
President

COREY B. BIEBER
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Vice-President, Finance - Capital Markets

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange


Source: Canadian Natural Resources Limited via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)