Icelandair and National Football Team Co-create Team Iceland Stopover - a Series of 90-minute Football-inspired Experiences

Transatlantic airline, Icelandair, has today launched Team Iceland Stopover, a selection of 90-minute, football-inspired experiences curated by the Icelandic national team, free for all passengers to enjoy.

Following on from the country's remarkable feat at the European Championships in 2016, Iceland has made it onto the ultimate sporting stage this summer in Russia and in doing so has become the smallest nation ever to qualify. This is a unique moment in the country's history and as long-standing sponsors of the team who have supported them on their journey from the beginning, Icelandair is celebrating their success and inviting passengers to follow in the footsteps of the players with specially-designed experiences for all of the family.

These 90-minute experiences highlight the pride of this unique country and the journey the players have embarked on in heading to the biggest tournament in football. As befits a country that champions gender equality and the importance of youth training, Icelandair's experiences provide travellers with an insight into the lives of both the men's and women's team players and Icelandic football history. Just like the players time on the pitch, you can achieve a lot in 90-minutes, so it is time to make the most of it with an Icelandair Team Iceland Stopover.

Aron Gunnarsson, Captain of Iceland Men's National Football Team comments, "When stepping onto the pitch, we know that as Iceland players we have a very special team spirit that stems from our Icelandic history. There are many uniquely Icelandic experiences and traditions that make us the team we are today and we welcome fans of football and beyond to come and find out more by taking a Team Iceland Stopover on their next transatlantic journey."

Available from May until the end of June, these 90-minute activities cater to a range of traveller's passion points, from culture to fitness and well-being. To provide passengers with an authentic experience and local insight into football culture in Iceland, all experiences will be hosted by a special guest from the world of football or a 'Stopover Buddy', an Icelandair staff member who is passionate about Iceland and football and who takes pride in sharing their local knowledge and expertise.

Björgólfur Jóhannsson, President and CEO at Icelandair comments, "As proud sponsors of the national team, we are thrilled to celebrate their success this summer with our Team Iceland Stopover service. We are continually looking at ways to enhance our customer experience and hope that passengers will enjoy time well-travelled this summer through this value-added offering. Not only can our passengers find out more about the backstory of this legendary team, but we've worked with the players to personally design these experiences, allowing our passengers tofollow in their footsteps."

Team Iceland Stopover experiences include:

The one-of-a-kind Team Iceland Stopover experiences will be available for Icelandair transatlantic passengers to enjoy from May to end of June 2018. To find out more and book with Icelandair visit: http://www.Icelandair.com/Team-Iceland-Stopover

Available from May 2018 to end of June 2018, passengers can book and find out more here: http://www.Icelandair.com/Team-Iceland-Stopover

Support like an Icelander: The Iceland teams have a unique bond with their fans and captains Aron Gunnarsson and Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir know this more than most. That is why they've set up the chance for lucky fans to attend either a National Men's or Women's team match and learn how to cheer like some of the most passionate fans in the world.

Aron says, "We have a really special bond with our fans. They are incredible and drive us on in every game. This experience allows some of our international fans to get the chance to support us like a true Icelander."

"I'm proud to come from a nation that is leading in equality and inspiring more women into sport. Whilst our men's team will be in Russia, we hope that football fans can enjoy learning how to support like an Icelander at this key match for us" explains Sara.

Relax like a Pro: After making history for Iceland as their first ever goal scorer at a major tournament, midfielder Birkir Bjarnason knows that downtime and relaxation is a key part of training too. He's inviting passengers to one of his favourite geothermal areas at Laugarvatn Fontana, where passengers can unwind like a pro, enjoying the geothermal baths, sauna and lake for a swim.

Birkir explains "In the run up to a big tournament, it's both the time on the pitch and how you spend it off it that counts. With this experience passengers can enjoy one of my favourite places to relax and unwind in Iceland."

Train the Icelandic Way: International female star Dagný Brynjarsdóttir has a wealth of training knowledge, both on the pitch and off it. Forget weights in the gym and squats. Instead passengers will be put through their paces in a training session featuring stunning views of Iceland's striking terrain.

Dagný says, "The Icelandic nature offers a fantastic opportunity for a revitalizing training regime, which we are so inspired by when we're in Iceland. This experience will offer you a chance to really train the Icelandic way."

Footballing Family: Football in Iceland is a family affair and the legendary Breidablik Academy is the place where many of the national team began their careers when they were young. Among them was Jóhann Berg, who has since gone on to become a Premier League player. Here younger travellers will have the chance to follow in Jóhann's footsteps with a special 90-minute session at the Academy.

Jóhann comments, "In Iceland we have a real focus on our youth teams and have some fantastic all-weather football facilities. One of the top ones is at Breidablik where I started my career. We'd love to give some of our international fans and families the chance to follow in my footsteps and enjoy this 'Football House'"

Goal in One: Football is not playmaker Gylfi Sigurðsson's only sporting skill, he also enjoys playing golf (to a very high standard too). Here travellers will be able to play golf on one of Gylfi's favourite courses in Iceland and spend time with the club pro, who will help our players work on everything from their swing to their putting.

Gylfi explains, "In order to perform on the pitch it is important to take some time to enjoy life and my other hobbies, for me one of these is getting out onto the golf. This experience enables you to take part in Iceland's famous golfing scene during the summer months where you can play right into the midnight sun."

Icelandair is a transatlantic airline and offers an opportunity for passengers to take a Stopover in Iceland at no additional airfare. Icelandair has encouraged passengers since the 1960s to enjoy an Icelandair Stopover and now offers the service from 24 European destinations to 22 North American gateways. Icelandair also offers flights to and from Iceland to the following destinations:



Canada: Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver

Europe: Reykjavik, Akureyri, Amsterdam, Bergen, Berlin, Billund, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Gothenburg, Glasgow, Hamburg, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, and Zürich

USA: Anchorage, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa and Washington D.C

