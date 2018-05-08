Norsk Hydro: Ex dividend NOK 1.75 today

The shares in Norsk Hydro ASA will be traded ex dividend of NOK 1.75 as from today, May 8, 2018. Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





