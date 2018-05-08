sprite-preloader
08.05.2018 | 07:05
Norsk Hydro: Ex dividend NOK 1.75 today

The shares in Norsk Hydro ASA will be traded ex dividend of NOK 1.75 as from today, May 8, 2018.

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

