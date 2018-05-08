CPA Certification of SMETS2 Smart Gas Meters Enables Aclara and FLONIDAN to Provide Dual-Energy Solution to Utilities in the United Kingdom

Development Strengthens Existing Strategic Alliance Between Aclara and FLONIDAN

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and HORSENS, Denmark, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent awarding of Commercial Product Assurance (CPA) certification to FLONIDAN for its UniFlo SMETS2 smart gas meters, the Aclara and FLONIDAN strategic alliance can now provide a dual-energy solution to utilities in the United Kingdom.

Aclara and FLONIDAN are among the few manufacturers to offer CPA-certified meters for SMETS2 (smart metering equipment technical specifications: second version) deployment. In addition to strengthening the companies' longstanding strategic alliance, this development represents a benefit for UK utilities, as they can now acquire CPA-certified SMETS2 smart electricity and gas meters from a single source.

Conferred by the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), CPA certification is a fundamental requirement for deploying SMETS2 meters in the UK's National Smart Metering Implementation Program. SMETS2 smart meters can provide additional end customer benefits not available in SMETS1 meters. For example, in addition to providing consumers with all the benefits of monitoring energy usage, they also allow for faster switching between energy suppliers as well as end-to-end security.

"Now being able to deliver fully certified SMETS2 smart gas meters, we give the UK utilities sufficient time to pilot and commission in due time for the transition date in October," said FLONIDAN's CCO Morten Lang.

"Our strategic alliance with FLONIDAN strengthens the offering we deliver to utilities in the UK. We are now among the only solution providers to offer a fully compliant, dual-fuel smart metering solution ready for implementation, bringing together our proven smart electricity meters with top quality smart gas meters," said Jason Subirana, vice-president, international, Aclara. "We look forward to working together to bring a superior solution to utility customers across the UK."

Although the UK Government has extended the deadline for the installation of the first generation of smart meters, SMETS1, pushing the rollout of SMETS2 smart meters to later this year, the completion date in 2020 stays unchanged. This leaves only three years to pilot, deploy and commission fully SMETS2 compatible smart metering systems.

With both Aclara's SGM1400 SMETS2 electricity meters and FLONIDAN's SMETS2 gas meters being CPA certified, UK utilities can deploy them immediately in the mandated program. Aclara, which has recently signed four major SMETS2 contracts in the UK, has garnered a significant share of the UK smart meters market along with FLONIDAN as a partner. Aclara's SGM1400 electricity meters received CPA SMETS2 certification in August 2017.

About Aclara

Aclara, now part of the Hubbell Power Systems family of brands, is a world-class supplier of smart infrastructure solutions (SIS) and services to more than 800 water, gas, and electric utilities globally. Aclara SIS offerings include smart meters and other field devices, advanced metering infrastructure and software and services that enable utilities to predict and respond to conditions, leverage their distribution networks effectively, and engage with their customers. Aclara won a Frost & Sullivan Global Smart Energy Networks Enabling Technology Leadership Award in 2017 and was named a finalist in three categories of the Platts Global Energy Awards in 2016. Visit us at Aclara.com, follow us on Twitter @AclaraSolutions or read our blog.

About FLONIDAN

FLONIDAN develops, manufactures and sells innovative metering solutions. We are among the world market leaders in smart gas meters and an important provider of data communication components to water, electricity, heat and gas meters. Our solutions are employed by professionals in public and private energy companies to ensure accurate metering and billing. We offer a complete range of smart gas diaphragm meters plus a new ultrasonic gas meter, SciFlo, which excels both in range and size. In past years FLONIDAN has experienced a strong and rapid growth, following the European roll-out of smart meters and enabled through strategic partnerships. FLONIDAN is owned by AVK Group, a Danish-based industrial group comprising 100+ companies and 3.800 employees.

