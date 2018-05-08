Chilean copper miner Antofagasta said on Tuesday that it had detected and cleared a blockage at its Los Pelambres pipeline, where operation was immediately suspended. No leak occurred, the blockage was successfully cleared and filtering of concentrates to the port at Los Vilos resumed on Saturday. The cause of the blockage has been identified and maintenance procedures have been altered accordingly. The company said it will take up to three months for the stockpiles at the plant and the port to ...

