Freight line complements companies' air and ocean services

C.H. Robinson announced today the launch of its trans-Eurasian rail freight service between China and Europe. The new service offering connects nine origin terminals in China with eight destination cities in Europe.

"The new rail line complements our air and ocean offerings, giving customers the ultimate in flexibility. It is for freight that requires faster transit times than ocean, at twice the speed, with substantial savings over air," said Mike Short, president, Global Forwarding at C.H. Robinson. He notes the new service is a convenient direct link to and from China's booming economic cities to multiple countries and destinations in Europe. "C.H. Robinson's strategic development of gateways in China gives customers more choice, along with exceptional service and competitive pricing."

With the new routes, customers also have more sustainable service and wider coverage. C.H. Robinson offers empty container pick up, collection at factories, customs declaration at origin, customs clearance and further pan-European distribution by intermodal and truck services at destination areas. Full block train, single or multiple containers, LCL shipments and oversized cargo are available options.

John Chen, vice president, C.H. Robinson Asia Global Forwarding, added: "With trans-Eurasian rail service adding to our current ocean and air offerings, our customers could have more route choices and wider coverage from China to Europe. One Belt One Road is a top initiative for China. We are glad to support this with our customers."

Each freight train requires 18-20 days to complete the tour between terminals in Zhengzhou, Suzhou, Chongqing, Chengdu, Wuhan, Yiwu, Xiamen, Shenzen and Guangzhou in China, with the cities of Melaszewicze, Hamburg, Duisburg, Milan, Tilburg, Lyon and Paris in Europe, and Barking in the UK.

Schnell Jeng, director, products and services of Asia Global Forwarding, added: "In China, C.H. Robinson appoints Chongqing branch as national booking center to optimize resources in cooperation with rail freight companies so as to enhance the service level. This new service extends the scope of the resources that C.H. Robinson is able to provide."

