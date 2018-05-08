KONE OYJ: KONE to equip Lodha The Park premium residential development in Mumbai, India

KONE Corporation, press release, May 8, 2018

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, will install 57 elevators at Lodha The Park, a premium high-rise residential tower development in Worli, downtown Mumbai. The four residential towers of the development covered by the deal will rise to heights of some 270 meters to offer amazing views of India's most populous city and the nearby sea.

Lodha The Park is the largest high-rise residential development in India, and the site comprises an extensive range of comforts. These include an outdoor cinema, game courts, children's play area, rock climbing wall, cricket ground, fruit orchard, vegetable garden, and a number of swimming pools.

KONE will equip the Lodha The Park residential towers with 48 KONE MiniSpace high-rise elevators and nine machine-room-less KONE MonoSpace elevators. The KONE MiniSpace elevators will travel at speeds of five to six meters per second. Some 3,400 people are expected to use the equipment on a daily basis.

The order also includes the KONE destination control system, which optimizes elevator performance to minimize waiting times and maximize convenience for building users. Residents will also benefit from the KONE Remote Call smartphone application for ordering an elevator. KONE Access, in turn, will integrate the buildings' doors seamlessly with the elevator system for secure and efficient access management.

"This is a unique landmark development, and we are proud that our people flow solutions will enable residents and visitors to move smoothly, efficiently and safely in and around these towers," said Axel Berkling, executive vice president for KONE Asia Pacific.

The buildings are expected to be completed by September 2019. The main developer is Lodha Developers Pvt. Ltd. The buildings were designed by WOHA Architects Singapore.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Liisa Kivelä, Director, Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4330. media@kone.com (https://mce_host/predge/KONE%20Corporation,%20a%20global%20leader%20in%20the%20elevator%20and%20escalator%20industry,%20will%20install%2057%20elevators%20at%20Lodha%20The%20Park,%20a%20premium%20high-rise%20residential%20tower%20development%20in%20Worli,%20downtown%20Mumbai.%20The%20four%20residential%20towers%20of%20the%20development%20covered%20by%20the%20deal%20will%20rise%20to%20heights%20of%20some%20270%20meters%20to%20offer%20amazing%20views%20of%20India's%20most%20populous%20city%20and%20the%20nearby%20sea.%20%20Lodha%20The%20Park%20is%20the%20largest%20high-rise%20residential%20development%20in%20India,%20and%20the%20site%20comprises%20an%20extensive%20range%20of%20comforts.%20These%20%20include%20an%20outdoor%20cinema,%20game%20courts,%20children's%20play%20area,%20rock%20climbing%20wall,%20cricket%20ground,%20fruit%20orchard,%20vegetable%20garden,%20and%20a%20number%20of%20swimming%20pools.%20%20KONE%20will%20equip%20the%20Lodha%20The%20Park%20residential%20towers%20with%2048%20KONE%20MiniSpace%20high-rise%20elevators%20and%20nine%20machine-room-less%20KONE%20MonoSpace%20elevators.%20The%20KONE%20MiniSpace%20elevators%20will%20travel%20at%20speeds%20of%20five%20to%20six%20meters%20per%20second.%20Some%203,400%20people%20are%20expected%20to%20use%20the%20equipment%20on%20a%20daily%20basis.%20%20The%20order%20also%20includes%20the%20KONE%20destination%20control%20system,%20which%20optimizes%20elevator%20performance%20to%20minimize%20waiting%20times%20and%20maximize%20convenience%20for%20building%20users.%20Residents%20will%20also%20benefit%20from%20the%20KONE%20Remote%20Call%20smartphone%20application%20for%20ordering%20an%20elevator.%20KONE%20Access,%20in%20turn,%20will%20integrate%20the%20buildings'%20doors%20seamlessly%20with%20the%20elevator%20system%20for%20secure%20and%20efficient%20access%20management.%20"This%20is%20a%20unique%20landmark%20development,%20and%20we%20are%20proud%20that%20our%20people%20flow%20solutions%20will%20enable%20residents%20and%20visitors%20to%20move%20smoothly,%20efficiently%20and%20safely%20in%20and%20around%20these%20towers,"%20said%20Axel%20Berkling,%20executive%20vice%20president%20for%20KONE%20Asia%20Pacific.%20%20%20%20The%20buildings%20are%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20by%20September%202019.%20The%20main%20developer%20is%20Lodha%20Developers%20Pvt.%20Ltd.%20The%20buildings%20were%20designed%20by%20WOHA%20Architects%20Singapore.%20%20The%20order%20was%20booked%20in%20the%20fourth%20quarter%20of%202017.%20For%20further%20information,%20please%20contact:%20%20Liisa%20Kivelä,%20Director,%20Communications,%20KONE%20Corporation,%20tel.%20+358%20204%2075%204330.%20media@kone.com%20%20Read%20more%20%20Previous%20press%20releases%20are%20available%20at%20www.kone.com/press%20including:%20%20January%2030,%202018:%20KONE%20wins%20UltraRope%20order%20for%20Karlatornet,%20set%20to%20become%20the%20tallest%20building%20in%20the%20%20Nordics%20January%2017,%202018:%20First%20KONE%20UltraRope%20in%20the%20UK%20to%20be%20installed%20in%20South%20Quay%20Plaza,%20a%20residential%20tower%20in%20London%20January%2010,%202018:%20KONE%20wins%20order%20for%20WOW%20hotel%20apartments%20tower%20in%20Dubai%20June%2029,%202017:%20KONE%20to%20equip%20the%20tallest%20residential%20tower%20in%20Sydney,%20Australia)

Read more

Previous press releases are available at www.kone.com/press (http://www.kone.com/press) including:

January 30, 2018: KONE wins UltraRope order for Karlatornet, set to become the tallest building in the Nordics (http://www.kone.com/en/media/releases/kone-wins-ultrarope-order-for-karlatornet--set-to-become-the-tallest-building-in-the-nordics-2018-01-30-2.aspx)

January 17, 2018: First KONE UltraRope in the UK to be installed in South Quay Plaza, a residential tower in London (http://www.kone.com/en/media/releases/first-kone-ultrarope-in-the-uk-to-be-installed-in-south-quay-plaza--a-residential-tower-in-london-2018-01-17-2.aspx)

January 10, 2018: KONE wins order for WOW hotel apartments tower in Dubai (http://www.kone.com/en/media/releases/kone-wins-order-for-wow-hotel-apartments-tower-in-dubai-2018-01-10-2.aspx)

June 29, 2017: KONE to equip the tallest residential tower in Sydney, Australia (http://www.kone.com/en/media/releases/kone-to-equip-the-tallest-residential-tower-in-sydney--australia-2017-06-29.aspx)

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com (http://www.kone.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire

