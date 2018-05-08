Stevia ingredients producer PureCircle confirmed the launch of 'Coca-Cola Stevia No Sugar' in New Zealand on Tuesday - said to be the first Coca-Cola product globally to be sweetened solely with stevia. The FTSE 250 firm said it had worked closely with the Coca-Cola Company for a number of years on stevia, to bring Coca-Cola Stevia No Sugar to market. In addition, PureCircle recently announced plans to "significantly increase" the planting of 'Starleaf' stevia, a proprietary non-GMO stevia plant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...