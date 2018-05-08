Cloud Lending Solutions, a leader in cloud-based lending software, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Business Lending Platform" award by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2018 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from across the globe.

"The Business Lending awards category was hotly contested in our 2018 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program, and we are thrilled to recognize Cloud Lending Solutions for their industry recognition," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Cloud Lending Solutions displayed a comprehensive business lending platform that covers Commercial Lending, Small Business Lending, Construction Lending, Consumer Lending, Equipment Leasing and more, providing a solution that empowers financial institutions to more readily and seamlessly leverage capital."

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our lending technology in the 2018 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. Our customers overwhelmingly tell us that being able to address the needs of their customers has fundamentally transformed the relationship they have with their borrowers," said Snehal Fulzele, CEO and co-founder of Cloud Lending Solutions. "Being able to lend quickly, when and where their customers are located, means small business, consumers, commercial lenders, or equipment lessors can fund their personal or business pursuits. On behalf of our employees around the world, we are honored to be part of this lending transformation."

About Cloud Lending Solutions

Cloud Lending Solutions is the technology of choice for financial institutions leading the next wave of lending and leasing. Through our integrated front-to-end lending platform, financial institutions can simplify the borrower experience, accelerate loan processing, increase application volumes and reduce operational inefficiencies through automation configuration. We provide solutions for Commercial, Small Business, Construction, and Consumer Loans, and Equipment Leasing. To learn more, visit us at https://www.cloudlendinginc.com

About FinTech Breakthrough

FinTech Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is an independent awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit www.FinTechBreakthrough.com.

