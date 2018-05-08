RHI Magnesita reported positive trading in the first quarter as rising prices more than made up for higher raw materials costs for the industrial products supplier. Revenue for the three months to the end of March rose 23% to 745m (£655m) from a year earlier on a constant currency basis. Including currency movements revenue rose 14%. Operating earnings before interest, tax and amortisation rose almost 70% to 113m at constant currency, the company said in a trading update. The company said: "RHI ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...