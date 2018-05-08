Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2018) - ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSXV: ERA) (FSE: ELM) (OTCQB: ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce the offering of advanced battery testing services. Elcora has developed expertise in the measurement of volume change while a battery is being charged/discharged.

The measurement technique is based on a paper published by Dr. Jeff Dahn 'An Apparatus for the Study of In Situ Gas Evolution in Li-Ion Pouch Cells'. In the paper Dr. Dahn describes how to use the Archimedes principal to measure volume changes in situ, while a cell is being charged/discharged (e.g. Figure 1).





Figure 1 - Voltage/volume change vs. time

Cannot view Figure 1? Please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2409/34513_a1525751723019_82.jpg

Elcora uses optimized volume expansion measurement hardware and in-house battery testing channels to monitor the expansion/contraction of pouch cells in situ as they are being charged/discharged. The technique is useful for studying the following:

1. Continuous electrolyte degradation/decomposition during cycling

2. Volume expansion due to de/lithiation

a. Especially useful for high-capacity/large volume expansion materials like silicon

b. Volume expansion due to blended electrode formulations, for example:

i. Natural/Artificial graphite

ii. Graphite/Silicon

iii. NMC/LMO

3. Gas evolution during formation

4. Gas evolution as a function of cycling rate

5. Gas evolution as a function of temperature

6. Gas evolution as a function of additives (e.g. FEC)





Elcora has several channels dedicated to volume expansion measurements. Elcora is open to collaborations with battery cell manufacturers, researchers, and end-users (e.g. mobile electronics and automotive).

Dr. Shane Beattie, Ph.D., is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information presented in this news release

Investment

The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed on an Investment of $1,000,000 which is part of a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") announced on April 10, 2018. Elcora has issued 3,125,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.32 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common shares of Elcora at an exercise price of $0.36 for two years following the closing of the Private Placement.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to final TSX.V approval and to a statutory four-month hold period. The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for funding additional graphite processing, graphene coating and lithium-Ion battery testing, and for general corporate purposes.

About Elcora Advanced Materials

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated graphite & graphene company that mines, processes, refines, and produces both graphite & graphene and end-user graphite & graphene applications. As part of the vertical integration strategy, Elcora is securing high-grade graphite and graphene precursor graphite from operations in Sri Lanka and other countries which are already in production. Elcora has developed a unique low cost-effective process to make high-quality graphite, graphite products and graphene that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for graphite and graphene vertical integration.

For further information please visit the company's website at http://www.elcoracorp.com

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847 F: +1 902 446-2001.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.