Volvo Trucks Presents Second Electric Truck Model in Three Weeks

Just three weeks after the unveiling of Volvo Trucks' first all-electric truck, the Volvo FL Electric, the company is expanding its product range with yet another electric truck. The Volvo FE Electric is designed for heavier city distribution and refuse transport operations with gross weights of up to 27 tonnes. Sales will commence in Europe in 2019 .

"With the introduction of the Volvo FE Electric we have a comprehensive range of electrically powered trucks for city operations and are taking yet another strategic step forward in the development of our total offer in electrified transport solutions. This opens the door to new forms of cooperation with cities that target to improve air quality, reduce traffic noise, and cut congestion during peak hours since commercial operations can instead be carried out quietly and without tale-pipe exhaust emissions early in the morning or late at night," says Claes Nilsson, President Volvo Trucks.

The first Volvo FE Electric, a refuse truck with a superstructure developed together with Europe's leading refuse collection bodybuilder, Faun, will start operating in late 2018 in Germany's second-largest city, Hamburg.

"Hamburg, which in 2011 was named European Green Capital of the EU, has worked long and successfully on a broad front to enhance green and sustainable urban development. This applies not least in the transport sector, where electrified buses from Volvo are already being used in the public transport network. The experiences and ambitions from this venture make Hamburg a highly interesting partner for us," says Jonas Odermalm, Product Line Vice President for the Volvo FL and Volvo FE at Volvo Trucks.

Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Siechau, CEO of Stadtreinigung Hamburg, sees large potential for environmental benefits with electric trucks in the city.

"Today, each of our 300 conventional refuse vehicles emits approximately 31.300 kg carbon dioxide every year. An electrically powered refuse truck with battery that stands a full shift of eight to ten hours is a breakthrough in technology. Another benefit is the fact that Stadtreinigung Hamburg generates climate-neutral electricity that can be used to charge the batteries."

The new Volvo FE Electric will be offered in several variants for different types of transport assignment. For instance with Volvo's low-entry cab, which makes it easier to enter and exit the cab and gives the driver a commanding view of surrounding traffic. The working environment improves too as a result of the low noise level and vibration-free operation. Battery capacity can be optimised to suit individual needs, and charging takes place either via the mains or via quick-charge stations.

"Our solutions for electrified transport are designed to suit the specific needs of each customer and each city. In addition to the vehicles, we will offer everything from route analysis to services and financing via our network of dealers and workshops throughout Europe. We also have close partnerships with suppliers of charging infrastructure," says Jonas Odermalm.

Facts, Volvo Trucks' electrically powered trucks

Volvo FE Electric

- Fully electrically-powered truck for distribution, refuse collection and other applications in urban conditions, GVW 27 tonnes.

- Driveline: Two electric motors with 370 kW max power (260 kW cont. power) with a Volvo 2-speed transmission. Max torque electric motors 850 Nm. Max torque rear axle 28 kNm.

- Energy storage: Lithium-ion batteries, 200-300 kWh.

- Range: Up to 200 km.

- Charging: Two different charging systems are available. CCS2: Maximum charge power 150 kW DC. Low Power Charging: Maximum charge power 22 kW AC.

- Charging time: From empty to fully charged batteries (300 kWh): CCS2 150 kW appr. 1.5 hours, Low power charging appr.10 hours.

Volvo FL Electric

- Fully electrically-powered truck for distribution, refuse collection and other applications in urban conditions, GVW 16 tonnes.

- Driveline: Electric motor with 185 kW max power (130 kW cont. power) with a Volvo 2-speed transmission. Max torque electric motor 425 Nm. Max torque rear axle 16 kNm.

- Energy storage: Lithium-ion batteries, totalling 100-300 kWh.

- Range: Up to 300 km.

- Charging: Two different charging systems are available. CCS2: Maximum charge power 150 kW DC. Low Power Charging: Maximum charge power 22 kW AC.

- Charging time: From empty to fully charged batteries: fast charge 1-2 hours (DC charging), night charge up to 10 hours (AC charging) with maximum battery capacity of 300 kWh.



Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of 2,100 dealers and workshops in more than 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 16 countries across the globe. In 2017, more than 112,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses and construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks' work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

