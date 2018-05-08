Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-05-08 13:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 8, 2018 Nasdaq Tallinn decided to change the grounds of watch notation applied to Olympic Entertainment Group shares (OEG1T, ISIN code: EE3100084021). The observation status was applied on March 19, 2018 based on the clause 3.5.4.6 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules) due to information given in stock exchange announcement. As the term for acceptance of the voluntary cash offer to acquire shares of Olympic Entertainment Group has ended and the results of the offer has been disclosed, the Exchange decided to end applying the watch notation - reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. As of May 8, 2018 the observation status is applied based on the clause 3.5.4.5 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules). The Supervisory Board of Olympic Entertainment Group AS has proposed to the General Meeting to vote in favour of delisting the shares from Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Nasdaq Tallinn will publish an exchange announcment upon receiving the application to delist the Issuers securities. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.