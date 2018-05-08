Solvay S.A.: Outcome of Solvay's General Shareholders Meeting

Brussels, May 8, 2018 --- Solvay today held its General Shareholders Meeting at its Corporate Headquarters in Brussels.

Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed. More specifically, they approved the payment of a gross dividend of € 3.60 per share for the fiscal year 2017. After deduction of the prepayment made on January 18, 2018 of € 1.38 gross per share, the balance of the gross dividend amounts to € 2.22 gross per share, payable as of May 23, 2018.

During the General Shareholders Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-election of Mrs. Rosemary Thorne and Mr. Gilles Michel as independent Board Members on the Board of Directors for a four-year term until May 2022. Mr. Philippe Tournay and Mr Matti Lievonen were nominated as independent members on the Board of Directors for four years in replacement of Mr. Denis Solvay and Mr. Bernhard Scheuble who have decided not to request the renewal of their mandate as Board members.

Details of the resolutions and voting results as well as a replay of the shareholder meeting are available on Solvay's website, Investors section (https://www.solvay.com/en/investors/shareholders-meeting/2018/index.html).

Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end markets. Its products are used in planes, cars, batteries, smart and medical devices, as well as in mineral and oil and gas extraction, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Its lightweighting materials promote cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 24,500 employees in 61 countries. Net sales were €10.1 billion in 2017, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22%. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR) and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.

Figures take into account the announced divestment of Polyamides.

Media Relations Caroline Jacobs (mailto:caroline.jacobs@solvay.com) Amandine Grison (mailto:amandine.grison@solvay.com) +32 2 264 1530 +33 1 40 75 81 49



Investor Relations Kimberly Stewart (mailto:kimberly.stewart@solvay.com) Jodi Allen (mailto:jodi.allen@solvay.com) Geoffroy Raskin (mailto:geoffroy.raskin@solvay.com) Bisser Alexandrov (mailto:bisser.alexandrov@solvay.com) +32 2 264 3694 +1 6098604608 +32 2 264 1540 +32 2 264 3687

