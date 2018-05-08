Bosch to incorporate Kyocera's haptic feedback technology in automotive applications

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)(TOKYO:6971) today announced that it has signed a license agreement with Robert Bosch Car Multimedia GmbH, a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, a leading global supplier of technology and services. Effective May 7, 2018 (Japan time), this license agreement provides Bosch with access to Kyocera's patented haptic feedback technology for use in Bosch's automotive solutions.

Kyocera has been creating haptic technologies through its own research and development since 2008. Utilizing ergonomics and virtual reality technology that Kyocera has developed over the years as well as its proprietary haptic feedback technology, Kyocera's HAPTIVITY technology contains a virtual reality innovation that enables real touch sensation on any human-machine interface. Kyocera has introduced its HAPTIVITY devices in Japanese, U.S. and European tradeshows, and holds patents on this technology in multiple countries.

Kyocera continues to refine its HAPTIVITY technology while developing devices, equipment and systems that incorporate it. In addition, the company continues to license its HAPTIVITYtechnology for a wide range of uses, including automotive and industrial applications.

