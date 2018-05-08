Gartner research notes: "The basic principle of the API economy is that APIs can be new products that a company offers to open up new business channels, or to sell more of its traditional products"

Software AG notes: British Ministry of Defence implements Software AG webMethods API Management platform across all its 28 agencies and public bodies

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced that Gartner, Inc. named Software AG a Leader in its 2018 'Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management*'.

Software AG's webMethods API Management platform plays a significant role in digital transformation-facilitating the use of valuable backend functionality and data in new applications across the internet, mobile devices, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Lt Col Dorian Seabrook, Head of Operations at Army Software House noted: "We have been very impressed by Software AG from the very beginning: they have a thorough understanding of the challenges we face, and in just three months have delivered a platform which enables us to break down information silos and share information quickly, effectively and, most importantly, securely. We now have a definitive, authoritative view of our data, and this is proving invaluable from both an operational and organizational perspective."

Software AG was evaluated among 22 different software vendors on 15 criteria for completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, "Full life cycle application programming interface (API) management is about the planning, design, implementation, testing, publication, operation, consumption, maintenance, versioning and retirement of APIs. It involves use of a developers' portal to target, market to and govern communities of developers who embed the APIs, as well as runtime management, estimation of API value and analytics."

Dr. Wolfram Jost, Chief Technology Officer, Software AG, said: "As we move into the API economy, there are huge opportunities for new and innovative solutions. In our view, Software AG's positioning in this Gartner Magic Quadrant demonstrates the strength of our API management product vision and roadmap. We feel that our focus on further development of our API management offering continues to be on enabling our customers to keep pace with the key requirements of digitalization -- for example, increased agility, greater productivity, transparent integration, effective compliance and the development of new digital business models."

The webMethods API Management platform is part of Software AG's Digital Business Platform, which is an adaptable technology layer that fits into but does not replace an organization's existing IT landscape. It enables a readiness that allows for the rapid adoption of current and future technologies and market disruptions with a platform for the ever-evolving digital world. Based on a single architecture and release cycle, the Software AG solution is an integrated platform enabling multiple digital use cases.

The Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management included the point that "From origins in the media and high-tech sectors in 2009, APIs have since spread into financial services, government, healthcare and retail. For the past two years, a critical mass of companies and government institutions has been publishing APIs in developers' portals to fuel B2C innovation, enable use of mobile apps and benefit from more direct B2B interactions with business partners. Publishing of APIs will continue to fuel the API economy and the best is still to come."

A complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management can be downloaded here.

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €872 million in 2016. To learn more, visit www.softwareag.com.

