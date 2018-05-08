Customers Dupont Pioneer, Schneider Electric, and the England and Wales Cricket Board to speak at events in Chicago, Mumbai, London

OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code development platform, today announced that the company is a Global Corporate and Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming Forrester Digital Transformation 2018 conference series. The series includes events in Chicago on May 8-9; in Mumbai on May 29; and in London on June 14-15.

The events will each include dozens of sessions featuring industry experts and Forrester analysts discussing the finer points of digital transformation. They will also serve as valuable industry forums with hundreds of technology management and marketing leaders, innovators, and practitioners gathering to share ideas about how to embrace the strategic business transformations that new digital technologies make possible.

Speakers at the Forrester Digital Transformation 2018 conference series will include representatives from OutSystems customers Dupont Pioneer in Chicago, Schneider Electric in Mumbai, and the England and Wales Cricket Board in London. The speakers will highlight the challenges their companies have faced delivering on their digital transformation initiatives and will relate how their use of low-code platforms streamlined their development processes.

"While the C-suite is going all in on digital transformation, many organizations are confused about how to put transformation plans into practice," said Steve Rotter, CMO at OutSystems. "We look forward to engaging in this high-level conversation, hearing from our customers and the many respected industry experts that make the Forrester Digital Transformation conference series so valuable to attend."

OutSystems also will exhibit its own industry-leading, low-code solutions at the Forrester events.

The events will be held at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, the St. Regis Mumbai, and the InterContinental London. To register for the events, please click here.

