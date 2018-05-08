Innovative technology brings objective color measurement to printed fabric, trim, yarn, lace and other material

Datacolor, a global leader in color management technology, announced today the launch of SpectraVision, a solution enabling businesses to objectively measure and digitally communicate the color of previously unmeasurable materials, including multi-color prints, trim, yarn, zippers and lace, thereby saving costs and significantly shortening the time from concept to consumer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005312/en/

Datacolor SpectraVision solution (Photo: Business Wire)

"Digital color assessment is the industry standard for textile materials with one, solid color. All other materials, which makes up 50 percent of textiles, require visual evaluation an inefficient, costly and subjective process," said Diane Geisler, Vice President of Marketing, Datacolor. "SpectraVision is poised to revolutionize the textile industry as the first solution to enable consistent, repeatable color measurement of these so-called 'unmeasurables.'"

Retailers and suppliers using SpectraVision save up to 50 percent of color approval process costs by decreasing strike offs, lowering color standard maintenance costs, and reducing physical sample shipments. Furthermore, the system can eliminate weeks in the development and production process, which is especially important for retail brands who must react quickly to trends to remain competitive in this fast-paced industry.

To learn more about SpectraVision, visit SpectraVision.Datacolor.com.

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for more than 45 years.

The company provides sales, service, and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive and plastics as well as photography, design and videography. For more information, visit: Datacolor.com.

