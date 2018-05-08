sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,04 Euro		+0,46
+1,11 %
WKN: 858821 ISIN: FR0000120503 Ticker-Symbol: BYG 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BOUYGUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOUYGUES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,713
42,747
15:48
42,72
42,74
15:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOUYGUES SA
BOUYGUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOUYGUES SA42,04+1,11 %
NEC CORPORATION23,03+1,10 %