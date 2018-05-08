Netcracker's Solution Will Bring Together Mobile and Fixed-Line Billing

Netcracker Technology announced today that the French operator Bouygues Telecom has extended its use of Netcracker's Revenue Management solution. Bouygues Telecom already uses Netcracker's solution for its mobile subscribers and plans to use the platform for fixed-line subscribers in Fall 2018.

As part of this initiative, Netcracker delivered an upgraded Revenue Management solution to Bouygues Telecom to support long-term growth strategies. The highly configurable and scalable Netcracker BSS platform will help Bouygues Telecom streamline core customer-facing processes and reduce operational costs.

"Throughout our partnership, Netcracker has validated its dedication and ability to continuously support our mission-critical billing operations," said Alain Moustard, Chief Information Officer at Bouygues Telecom. "We extended our partnership with Netcracker and its next-generation Revenue Management solution to meet the digitalization transformation requirements from our market."

"Leveraging scalable BSS is critical for service providers to deliver and bill for the highly digital and innovative services that customers expect today," said Roni Levy, General Manager of Europe at Netcracker. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Bouygues Telecom as it strives to provide its customers with the most innovative, user-friendly digital services."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005484/en/

Contacts:

Netcracker Technology

Erin O'Reilly, +1-781-366-7049

Erin.OReilly@Netcracker.com

or

SmartMark Communications for Netcracker

Juliet Shavit, +1-215-504-4272

jshavit@smartmarkusa.com