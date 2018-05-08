Sales were particularly strong in the solar segment. Despite the considerable improvement, the German PV equipment provider still remained in debtManz AG saw turnover of €86.1 million in the first three months of 2018. This represents an 81% increase over the same period last year, and the highest level of sales recorded in a first quarter in the company's existence. EBITDA and EBIT were both negative at €0.9 million and €3.0 million, respectively. This compares to a positive EBITDA of €23.3 million and an EBIT of €20.0 million in the first quarter of 2017. At first glance, a significant deterioration ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...