Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

May 8, 2018 at 4.40 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Transfer of the company's own shares



Based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting of Kemira Oyj on March 21, 2018 Kemira Oyj has transferred on May 8, 2018 10,710 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of remuneration of the Board.



The share price of the transferred shares is EUR 11.02 which is the average quotation of the Kemira Oyj share on May 7, 2018.



After the transfer the company holds a total of 2,828,897 shares.



The Annual General Meeting decided on March 21, 2018 that the annual fee for the Board of Directors is paid as a combination of the company's shares and cash in such a manner that 40% of the annual fee is paid in company's shares owned by the company or, if this is not possible, shares purchased from the market, and 60% is paid in cash. According to the decision the shares will be transferred to the members of the Board of Directors and, if necessary, acquired directly on behalf of the members of the Board of Directors within two weeks from the release of Kemira's January-March 2018 Interim Report.





For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 10 862 1255



Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)

